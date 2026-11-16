Nvidia earnings and Anthropic IPO lead crucial week for AI bulls

Nvidia earnings and Anthropic's public debut are set to lead a blockbuster week on Wall Street as questions mount over the AI bull market that has powered US equities to record highs for the past four years.

The two events will cap what has been a turbulent period in a sector rocked by disappointing earnings reports, investor anxiety over rising AI financing and expenditure, the Democrats' stunning sweep in the midterm elections, and Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang's affair with a woman suspected by US authorities of having links to Chinese intelligence.

“I think both events have the potential to be positive catalysts for the AI trade, which has otherwise been hitting a lot of bumps in the road over the course of the last two weeks,” said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B Riley Wealth.

Nvidia accounts for about 90 per cent of the market for the most advanced chips that run and train AI models. It and Anthropic are at the core of AI.

Nvidia is expected to post third-quarter revenue growth of 91.3 per cent to $109 billion, with earnings increasing to $2.47 a share when it reports on Tuesday. Fourth-quarter guidance is expected to show earnings growth of 69.5 per cent to $2.75 a share, with revenue up 84.4 per cent to $125 billion.

Shares in the company are down about 14 per cent for the year so far.

Nvidia's quarterly reports are highly scrutinised and investors expect the company to not merely meet, but overwhelm expectations. But the company's leadership vacuum is expected to generate as much interest this week, as are questions over the possible diversion of Nvidia chips to China, which have turned Mr Huang's extramarital affair into a political firestorm.

Nvidia's board of directors told CNBC on Friday that it is in the process of selecting a search company to find a new chief executive. Chief financial officer Colette Kress has filled the role in an interim basis.

Vijay Valecha, chief investment officer at Century Financial, said investors should look past Mr Huang's resignation as they pore through this weeks' numbers.

“If the financial results remain strong, the market may look past the leadership change,” Mr Valecha wrote in a note.

Attention will quickly turn towards Mr Huang's rival Dario Amodei, whose company Anthropic will begin trading on the Nasdaq market on Thursday under the symbol “ANT”, joining SpaceX as among the major AI IPOs this year. OpenAI is expected to stage its IPO next year.

Anthropic said in an updated S-1 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it will offer 825 million shares priced between $70 and $78, giving it a market valuation of $1.3 trillion to $1.45 trillion. Earlier estimates put the company's valuation as high as $2 trillion, but those have dipped alongside a broader AI slide on Wall Street.

Its amended filing also showed how connected the companies powering the AI build are. Google, Nvidia, AMD, Broadcom, Micron, Microsoft and TSMC have agreed to buy $26 billion of non-voting shares at the IPO price in a separate private placement.

UAE-based technology firm MGX participated in a $65 billion funding round for Anthropic this year. The Silicon Valley company is one of three frontier model front-runners the company has stakes in, along with OpenAI and xAI.

Founded in 2021, Anthropic's Claude chatbot and a deep bench of other AI models and services have quickly gained momentum. The company reported $33.24 billion in revenue for the first nine months of 2026 ending September 30, an about 1,200 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.

Its public listing will also beat rival OpenAI, whose IPO has been delayed. Unlike his rivals, Mr Amodei has pushed for stronger AI regulation, drawing opposition from US President Donald Trump's administration. The Pentagon designated the AI company as a “supply chain risk to national security”, with a legal battle being fought.

The Anthropic Claude logo on a smartphone and laptop. Bloomberg Show caption: The Anthropic Claude logo on a smartphone and laptop. Bloomb…

Mr Amodei has been pushing to restrict certain US semiconductors and technology exports to China. The issue deepened into a potential national security crisis last week after Mr Huang's affair with a suspected Chinese spy who worked at a Singapore-based firm called Megaspeed. Megaspeed is under investigation in the US for allegedly smuggling chips to China, in a charge the company denies.

Mr Huang and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick have agreed to testify before Congress to answer questions on the extent to which US national security had been compromised.

Anthropic's rivalry extends beyond Nvidia and OpenAI, however. The company also faces competition from Alphabet and Microsoft in AI software, as well as newer Chinese businesses.

The rivalling AI buildout has also raised fears of cash burn. Anthropic reported a net loss of more than $104 billion in the nine months ending on September 30, 2026, although most of this reflected non-cash accounting adjustments to the value of its financing instruments.

Amazon posted a free cash outflow of $42.4 billion when it reported in October, while Alphabet posted $9.1 billion of negative free cash flow in its fourth-quarter report.

Those concerns have caused stocks to swing wildly in recent weeks, amplified by concerns about stricter regulation and a potential data centre moratorium after the midterm elections. US equities have broadly recouped their losses, with the major averages ending last week in positive territory.

“I think we're still in early innings of this game, and I think the impact of artificial intelligence is going to be massive. That said, I think there's always going to be volatility in the trade because we find something to scare us about the trade,” Mr Hogan said.