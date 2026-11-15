UAE's Dh1 million Hope Makers award receives 21,000 submissions in three weeks

A Dh1 million UAE award shining a light on the crucial efforts of philanthropists to transform lives across the Arab world has received more than 21,000 nominations and applications within three weeks of its seventh edition being announced.

The Hope Makers initiative – established in 2017 by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai – is an opportunity to champion the role of individuals, volunteer groups and non-profit organisations in improving communities through a wide variety of charitable, social and humanitarian projects.

It seeks to celebrate previously unsung heroes who have dedicated their time, effort and resources to help those less fortunate and work towards building a brighter future across the region.

Fouzia Mahmoudi, from Morocco, was crowned the latest Hope Maker winner at a ceremony held in Dubai in February. She was honoured after her foundation, Operation Smile, performed more than 19,000 surgeries on children born with cleft lips and palates.

The Hope Makers scheme, which is operated by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), aims to recognise and support those who have improved lives, alleviated suffering within communities and helped advance social, cultural and economic strategies.

“In every village and every town across the Arab world, there are young men and women whose positive energy can change their communities for the better,” said Mohammad Al Gergawi, secretary general of MBRGI.

“His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched Hope Makers to shift community culture towards positivity, optimism and collaboration to drive lasting change.”

Previous slide Next slide Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, crowns Fouzia Mahmoudi as Arab Hope Maker of the Year at a ceremony at Coca-Cola Arena. Also pictured are joint winners Hind Al Hajri and Abdul Rahman Al-Rais. All photos: Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Pr…

Sheikh Hamdan congratulates Ms Mahmoudi as Ms Al Hajri looks on Show caption: Sheikh Hamdan congratulates Ms Mahmoudi as Ms Al Hajri looks…

Sheikh Hamdan with all three Arab Hope Maker winners Show caption: Sheikh Hamdan with all three Arab Hope Maker winners

Sheikh Hamdan addresses the audience at the ceremony at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai Show caption: Sheikh Hamdan addresses the audience at the ceremony at Coca…

Fawzia Mahmoudi enjoys that winning feeling Show caption: Fawzia Mahmoudi enjoys that winning feeling

Hind Al Hajri is interviewed for her thoughts Show caption: Hind Al Hajri is interviewed for her thoughts

Abdul Rahman Al-Rais looks delighted Show caption: Abdul Rahman Al-Rais looks delighted

Kadim Al Sahir performs at the Arab Hope Makers ceremony Show caption: Kadim Al Sahir performs at the Arab Hope Makers ceremony

A string section plays along Show caption: A string section plays along

Visitors attend the Arab Hope Makers ceremony at Coca Cola Arena, Dubai Show caption: Visitors attend the Arab Hope Makers ceremony at Coca Cola A…



















Delivering hope

Hope Makers continues to welcome nominations and applications via www.arabhopemakers.com. Individual people and groups can apply themselves or be nominated by others. The winner will receive a Dh1 million prize

Hope Makers outlines a set of criteria for applications and nominations. The proposed initiative must demonstrate originality and innovation, and must contribute to improving people’s lives, making a positive difference in the community, supporting vulnerable or underserved groups, alleviating the suffering of those in need, or providing relief to disaster-affected populations.

Applicants must also have a recognised track record of community service and humanitarian work and show dedicated effort and commitment in mobilising available resources to ensure their initiative’s success.

If the applicant is an organisation, institution or humanitarian or charitable association, it must be officially registered as a non-profit organisation.

The proposed project must also prove to be sustainable and scalable, deliver tangible impact within the local community or achieve measurable, verifiable change among its target beneficiaries.