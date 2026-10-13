Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid announces Dh2.1 trillion of projects under way in Dubai

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has announced a Dh2.1 trillion portfolio of active projects in the emirate that cover housing, transport, aviation and infrastructure.

Speaking at the Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum at Dubai World Trade Centre, Sheikh Mohammed said the emirate was “building a city within a city” with further projects set to be announced.

The annual forum brought together 1,000 government and private sector leaders, alongside experts, decision-makers and academics.

“Our momentum is continuous and our achievements are ongoing. This is a remarkable period for growth and development; the ideal time to invest in Dubai and its infrastructure,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

He said the emirate was investing heavily in housing, transport and infrastructure to prepare for a new phase of economic growth.

“Cities that aspire for progress act before others,” he said, calling for leaders capable of translating ideas into tangible outcomes.

The Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects stand at the Dubai Airports Show illustrates how the emirate is investing in aviation. Photo: Antonie Robertson/The National Show caption: The Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects stand at the Dubai A…

The projects include Dh1.1 trillion allocated for real estate development to 2030, with about 350,000 residential units planned.

Aviation investment also features prominently, with Dh128 billion for Al Maktoum International Airport – designed to handle up to 260 million passengers annually, alongside Dh328 billion to expand the Emirates and flydubai fleets and Dh18.7 billion for a new Emirates engineering and maintenance complex.

Infrastructure spending includes Dh100 billion for road upgrades and the Dubai Metro Blue and Gold lines, Dh151 billion for new power and water grid infrastructure and Dh80 billion for the Dubai Strategic Sewerage Tunnels system.

A further Dh100 billion has been set aside to develop Phase 2 of the Dubai International Financial Centre.