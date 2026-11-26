The government in New Delhi has asked Netflix not to stream the company's first Pakistani original series in the country, following mounting pressure from Indian film industry associations ahead of the show's December 4 premiere.

India's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has instructed the streaming platform to comply with a government advisory issued in May last year, which called for the removal of entertainment content originating from Pakistan, Indian media reported on Thursday, citing government sources.

The intervention follows several complaints received by the ministry over the potential release in India of Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, an eagerly anticipated romantic drama starring some of Pakistan's biggest names, including Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan.

According to government sources quoted by Indian news agency ANI, Netflix informed the ministry in June last year that no Pakistani films or television series were available to its subscribers in India. The ministry has now asked the streaming giant to stand by that commitment.

Netflix has yet to publicly confirm whether the series will be available to its Indian subscribers. The streaming platform declined to comment when contacted by The National.

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The government's intervention comes two days after the All Indian Cine Workers Association appealed to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to prevent the release of the series in India.

The association also called for permanent legislation banning Pakistani entertainment content, with penalties for those who violate the proposed restrictions.

Another influential industry body, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees, has also appealed to Modi to intervene.

What does the Indian government advisory say?

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued its two-page advisory on May 8 last year, following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, in Indian-administered Kashmir, and amid the subsequent military confrontation between India and Pakistan.

Citing national security concerns, the ministry invoked provisions of India's Information Technology Rules of 2021, which require digital publishers to exercise discretion when carrying material that could affect national security, diplomatic relations or public order.

The advisory asked streaming platforms operating in India to “discontinue the web-series, films, songs, podcasts and other streaming media content” originating from Pakistan, “whether made available on a subscription based model or otherwise”.

Pakistan has denied India's accusations of involvement in the Pahalgam attack.

Pakistani artists have effectively been barred from working and performing in India since 2016, when Indian film industry bodies announced a boycott following the attack in Uri, also in Indian-administered Kashmir.

The restrictions curtailed the Bollywood careers of several Pakistani stars, including Fawad Khan, who had established himself in the Indian film industry with successful films such as Khoobsurat, Kapoor & Sons and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Mahira Khan made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the 2017 crime drama Raees, but was unable to travel to India to promote the film amid the restrictions.

What is Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo about?

Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed in Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. Photo: Momina Duraid Films Show caption: Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed in Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo.…

Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo represents a major investment by Netflix in original Pakistani storytelling. The series, which is being released internationally under the English title All the Love Our Hearts Carry, is based on Pakistani author Farhat Ishtiaq's bestselling 2013 Urdu novel.

Produced and directed by Momina Duraid, the drama follows six interconnected love stories spanning three generations, with a narrative that moves between Pakistan and Europe.

The ensemble cast also includes Sanam Saeed, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Maya Ali, Bilal Ashraf, Ahmed Ali Akbar and Khushhal Khan.

Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo is scheduled to be released in two parts, beginning on December 4.