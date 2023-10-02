Pakistani actress Mahira Khan weds businessman Salim Karim in intimate ceremony

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan and Salim Karim tied the knot on Sunday, in an intimate clifftop ceremony in the resort town of Bhurban.

Clips of the picturesque outdoor wedding were shared by the actress's manager on Instagram, in which Khan is seen walking down the aisle in an intricate pastel lehenga with a cascading veil. The video also shows a teary-eyed Karim wearing a black sherwani and blue turban.

The ceremony took place at the five-star Pearl-Continental Hotel Bhurban, which sits on top of a hill overlooking the Kashmir Valley.

The couple have been together for five years and got engaged in Turkey in 2019. Khan is known for her leading role in Pakistani telenovela Humsafar and for her Bollywood stint opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the 2017 movie Raees.

Groom Karim is the founder of Pakistani technology start-up Simpaisa, and is also a professional DJ. According to reports, the couple first met during a launch event by TV service provider Tapmad in 2017.

The ceremony marks Khan's second marriage. She and her first husband Ali Askari, who have a son together, divorced in 2015. In a podcast published last month, Khan recalled her "painful and difficult" divorce with Askari, whom she described as her "childhood sweetheart". She also opened up about the backlash she faced after acting in an Indian film.

The official video clip of the wedding, which was shot by celebrity photographer and cinematographer Izzah Shaheen Malik, was reshared several times on social media, both by local media and fans.

Born in Karachi, Khan is one of Pakistan's most beloved celebrities. She started her career as a host on MTV Pakistan in 2006, and later bagged her self-titled reality show Weekends with Mahira on Urdu network AAG TV. But it was Humsafar that catapulted Khan to stardom, marking the beginning of her award-winning acting career.

Khan was last seen in The Legend of Maula Jatt, which released last year, and which has become the highest-grossing Pakistani film of all time.