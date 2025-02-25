This year's winners, Samar Nadeem, Ahmed Zainoun and Khadija Al Qarti, show off their awards at Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena on Sunday. Chris Whiteoak / The National
Arab Hope Makers are a timely antidote to growing global fatalism

February 25, 2025