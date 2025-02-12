Areas of permafrost, such as in Canada's High Arctic, will continue to thaw even if greenhouse gas cuts are met, a study reveals. Photo: AFP
Areas of permafrost, such as in Canada's High Arctic, will continue to thaw even if greenhouse gas cuts are met, a study reveals. Photo: AFP

Climate

Climate change impact will continue beyond 2100 even if targets are met, study says

Research highlights the difficulty of reversing processes set in motion by climate change

Daniel Bardsley
Daniel Bardsley

February 12, 2025