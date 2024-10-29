Volunteers pack aid for Lebanon at Dubai Exhibition Centre in Expo City Dubai. The event was part of a nationwide campaign launched on October 8 upon a directive issued by President Sheikh Mohamed. Antonie Robertson / The National
The UAE is bringing philanthropy into a new era

October 29, 2024