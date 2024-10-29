The UAE is bringing philanthropy into a new era

The UAE is a country that takes its philanthropic commitments seriously. From its foundation in 1971 until the middle of this year, it has provided more than Dh360 billion ($98 billion) in foreign aid, helping to save and transform lives in many countries around the world. The diversity of campaigns launched and maintained by the Emirates reflect the outlook of its Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. The first president of the UAE made clear that helping people in need, regardless of race or religion, was to be a cornerstone policy. “We believe that we should support our friends and brothers with the wealth that Allah Almighty gave us,” he once stated, articulating one of the country’s core principles. From the establishment of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development in 1971 to the millions being spent on <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/10/25/uae-aid-ship-carrying-2000-tonnes-of-relief-arrives-in-beirut-to-support-lebanon/" target="_blank">relief in Gaza and Lebanon</a> today, work to fulfil Sheikh Zayed’s vision has placed the UAE at the forefront of international humanitarianism. But the country has not been content to simply disburse aid, instead carving out a role as an important international hub for humanitarian logistics, organisation, fundraising and dialogue. At the UN climate summit in Dubai last year, Cop28, the UAE’s Business and Philanthropy Forum <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/climate/road-to-net-zero/2023/10/19/uaes-cop28-business-and-philanthropy-forum-forges-partnerships-to-drive-climate-action/" target="_blank">forged new global partnerships</a> to explore how the private sector can help bridge a $3 trillion gap in financing needed to hit net-zero emissions targets. In April, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/climate/2024/04/24/aid-agency-head-raises-alarm-over-bangladesh-heatwave-as-temperatures-top-uae/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi hosted</a> the three-day Asian Venture Philanthropy Network Global Conference, an event that brought together more than 1,500 investors, philanthropists, researchers and policymakers. As global challenges evolve, so must the philanthropic response to them. This makes a new federal decree from President Sheikh Mohamed establishing a body to consolidate the UAE’s humanitarian work timely and important. According to Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/10/27/uae-president-unveils-entity-to-advance-legacy-of-founding-father-sheikh-zayed/" target="_blank">Erth Zayed Philanthropies</a> “represents a strategic effort to bring together our humanitarian initiatives and philanthropic entities under one cohesive vision, enhancing their reach and effectiveness to deliver positive impact on a truly global scale”. Indeed, thinking strategically about how to make a positive difference internationally has never been more important. Philanthropy in the 21st century is already being transformed by the rise of new technology such as online fundraising and an accompanying focus on transparency and accountability. The Covid-19 pandemic – a global health crisis – drove much innovation in the humanitarian sector but also affected the relationship between many funders and the non-profits they support. It is a complex and changing picture that demands initiative and joined-up thinking. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2024/04/23/the-uae-is-emerging-as-a-hub-for-strategic-philanthropy/" target="_blank">Writing in <i>The National</i> in April</a>, Emirati entrepreneur and philanthropist Badr Jafar described how “as the world navigates a geo-economic and geo-social inflection point”, the UAE is “poised to lead the charge in shaping the future of philanthropy within and from the global growth markets across Asia and Africa”. With the launch of Erth Zayed Philanthropies, it is clear that the Emirates is ready to not only keep playing its leading role in international humanitarian work but to shape the conversation about how best to help vulnerable people and communities in a time of global crisis.