Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid launches latest Arab Hope Makers initiative with Dh1 million prize

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has launched the seventh edition of the Arab Hope Makers initiative, celebrating philanthropists across the region who dedicate their efforts to improving communities.

The initiative, the largest of its kind in the Arab world, recognises individuals, volunteer groups and non-profit organisations driving change through charitable, social and humanitarian work. Applications are open at arabhopemakers.com, with the winner receiving a prize of Dh1 million ($272,000).

"Nurturing hope is a triumph for life itself," said Sheikh Mohammed. "The hope we cultivate today will yield prosperity, peace and safety in people's lives tomorrow."

The UAE will "always remain a nation of good deeds and optimism, inspiring positive change across the region and the world", said Sheikh Mohammed.

Mohammed Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Secretary General of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, said the initiative has contributed significantly to humanitarian action and volunteering across the Arab world since its launch in 2017. More than 335,000 participants have taken part in six iterations.

"The initiative shines a light on the great aspects of our Arab societies and the potential and talents dedicated to sincerely improving people's lives," Mr Al Gergawi said.

The most recent edition crowned Fouzia Mahmoudi from Morocco as the 2025 Arab Hope Maker after her foundation, Operation Smile, performed more than 19,000 surgeries on children born with cleft lips and palates.

The two other finalists, Hend Alhajri from Kuwait and Abderrahmane Rais from Morocco, were also awarded Dh1 million each, bringing the total prize pool for the sixth edition to Dh3 million ($817,000).

Ms Alhajri founded Fatima House, a refuge for orphaned children in Tanzania, while Mr Rais launched a humanitarian initiative supporting widows and women in need across Morocco.

Operating under MBRGI, the initiative is open to applicants from across the Arab world and globally whose projects address community development, alleviate suffering or tackle local challenges on a voluntary, non-profit basis.