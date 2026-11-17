Today on Trending Middle East, a tanker has been attacked off the coast of Oman while passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

Iraq is massing troops outside the stronghold of a powerful Iran-backed militia south of Baghdad.

US President Donald Trump is heading to Asia for a series of meetings this week. Those talks will end with a summit in China on Thursday with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In an interview with Sky News Arabia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he hopes the UAE can host another round of negotiations between Kyiv and Russia.

Finally, Dubai International Airport handled 50.4 million passengers in the first nine months of the year, amid the disruption caused by the Iran war.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.