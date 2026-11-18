Today on Trending Middle East, President Donald Trump says Iran will “pay a price” if a dirty bomb is detonated in the US. The statement was made in response to a US intelligence report, leaked to CNN, claiming Iran could carry out such an attack in Washington.

Bahrain says its air defences intercepted a number of Iranian aerial attacks before dawn on Wednesday. Kuwait’s air defences responded to similar attacks early on Wednesday morning. The attacks came after US warplanes struck an Iranian missile launch site on Qeshm Island on Tuesday, according to a US military official.

Nvidia has forecast quarterly revenue above analyst expectations, in its first earnings report since Jensen Huang resigned as chief executive.

Apple has suffered a disruption affecting several of its services, including iCloud, Apple Pay, AppleCare and the App Store. It is the latest in a string of technical failures at major US firms and agencies.

A senior UN official has warned that methamphetamine is taking hold across the Middle East, as drug gangs fill the gap left by the collapse of Syria’s Captagon trade.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.