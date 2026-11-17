Apple's support status website has shown disruptions affecting customers using the company's iCloud accounts, AppleCare, Music and App store services.

The incident will attract significant attention as the latest in a series of high-profile technical problems that have plagued US companies, agencies and organisations in recent weeks.

Social media posts from Apple customers showed that the problems were creating queues and long wait times at Apple's retail stores throughout the US.

"They can’t access their systems, the cloud is down," wrote a user who had visited an Apple Store to pick up recently bought iPhones. "For how long, they don’t know … are we under attack nationwide?"

Apple has not yet returned The National's requests for comment.

Downdetector, which monitors technology disruptions of high-profile services showed an increase in reported problems affecting Apple's support services, iCloud and Apple Pay.

Last Thursday, a significant problem with Microsoft's Outlook email service left the platform largely offline for almost 24 hours.

Just one day later, technical glitches affecting air-traffic control systems caused the US to ground all flights for several hours.

On Monday, several US banks experienced widespread technology problems across the country.