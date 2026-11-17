Nvidia forecast quarterly revenue above estimates on Tuesday in its first earnings report after Jensen Huang's resignation as chief executive.

The chip maker said it expects fourth-quarter revenue of $130 billion, plus or minus 3 per cent, compared to analyst expectations of $125.5 billion, according to LSEG data.

It posted an earnings per share of $2.68 on revenue of $115.8 billion for the quarter, up 20 per cent for the quarter and 103 per cent from the same period last year. Estimates compiled by LSEG data projected an EPS of $2.47 and revenue of $109.15 billion.

"Our momentum is real, with the market-leading multi-year roadmap, supply agreements extending through to the end of the decade and sustainable demand. We are well positioned to accelerate Nvidia's leadership position," interim chief executive Colette Kress said during the company's earnings call.

Addressing the leadership vacuum during the call's question-and-answer segment, Ms Kress said Nvidia wants to install its next chief executive "as quickly as possible, but we won't expedite the CEO before finding exactly the right person".

Former Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang at a forum in Taiwan in 2023. Reuters Show caption: Former Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang at a forum in Tai…

With Mr Huang out at the company at the heart of the AI buildout, investors were turning attention towards the company's outlook. The earnings come amid growing negative sentiments towards chip makers and the AI buildout, and rising concerns over financing to build AI data centres.

Data centre revenue was $107.6 billion, up 21 per cent from the previous quarter and 110 per cent from a year ago, Nvidia said, compared to an anticipated $101.85 billion.

Ms Kress said the company expects fiscal 2028 revenue to grow roughly 75 per cent year-on-year. The company's cloud industry backlog currently sits at $2.5 trillion, up from $2 trillion three months ago. Nvidia said it is "not assuming any Data Center compute revenue from China in our outlook".

Ms Kress also said Nvidia's total CPU revenue will at least double in fiscal year 2028. Coreweave, Meta, NScale and Open AI have since adopted the Vera Rubin processing platform, joining AWS, OCI and SpaceX.

The earnings cap a frenetic week for the company and a widening fallout after Mr Huang left the company. Shares in the company are down more than 17 per cent this year, while the S&P 500 is up 8 per cent.

Nvidia was more roughly 1 per cent higher during after-hours trading, after edging closing 0.48 per cent lower at $155.39 a share in Wednesday's trading session. The S&P 500 declined 1.03 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.74 per cent, while the Dow Jones dropped 848 points, or 1.64 per cent.

Nvidia not considering reinstating Huang as CEO

Harvey Jones, chairman of Nvidia's board of directors, said the company does not intend to replace Mr Huang as chief executive. Nvidia has retained Heidrick and Struggles to lead the search for Mr Huang's replacement.

"While this was an unexpected transition, the board acted deliberately and in the best interest of the company's employees, customers, partners, and shareholders," he said.

The company has lost about $410 billion in market value since Mr Huang's resignation last week after revelations of extramarital affairs, including with a woman suspected of being a spy for China.

Jensen Huang greets a supporter while Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang looks on after Jensen's keynote speech at COMPUTEX 2024 in Taipei, Taiwan, June 2, 2024. Reuters Show caption: Jensen Huang greets a supporter while Chinese businesswoman …

In his first public comments since his resignation, Mr Huang on Tuesday said he would be open to returning as Nvidia chief executive if the company's board asked him to.

“If the board of directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company and America, I would be honoured to answer these calls and return as CEO,” he said.

US President Donald Trump said he would support Mr Huang's return as chief executive, while a petition calling for his reinstatement has received more than 178,000 signatures.

Mr Huang has agreed to testify before three US congressional committees on December 1. Nvidia's general counsel will testify on December 2.

The Wall Street Journal reported the Securities and Exchange Commission is reporting the chip maker after Mr Huang's resignation last week, quoting people familiar with the matter.