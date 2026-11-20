Today on Trending Middle East, Anthropic has achieved the largest IPO in history, with the AI company valued at $1.5 trillion. It raised about $107 billion on the Nasdaq, breaking SpaceX’s IPO record of $86 billion.

Foreign ministers from 16 Arab and Muslim countries, including the UAE and Saudi Arabia, have welcomed UK and Australian sanctions over Israeli settlement activity.

The UN’s top court has ruled that Myanmar committed genocide against the Rohingya in 2017.

The UAE has promoted its more than $1 trillion of investments in the US at the Abu Dhabi Investment Forum in New York.

Meanwhile, a showdown between Iraqi forces and the Iran-backed militia Kataib Hezbollah appears to have been averted.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.