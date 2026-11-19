The foreign ministers of 16 Arab and Muslim countries, including the UAE, on Thursday issued a statement welcoming UK and Australian sanctions imposed over Israeli settlement activities and called for greater international accountability.

The ministers, also representing Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt, Pakistan and other countries, urged the full implementation of the Gaza peace plan and reaffirmed their countries' commitment to a two-state solution for Palestine and Israel.

"The ministers express support for all efforts to ensure accountability, including through appropriate international measures and the imposition of sanctions on entities and individuals responsible for settlement activities," a joint statement read, adding that the ministers expressed their "strongest condemnation" of Israel’s settlement policies.

The UK and Australia this week broadened sanctions against settlement activity in the West Bank, penalising construction companies, settler organisations and people.

The foreign ministers' statement said they hoped the action taken by the UK and Australia would be a guide for other countries.

"They reiterate their call for Israel to rescind all measures taken in connection with settlement activities and other measures aimed at altering the geographic and demographic character of the Occupied Palestinian Territory," the statement said.

The ministers also condemned the Israeli military escalation in Gaza and called for the "full and immediate implementation" of US President Donald Trump’s plan to end the conflict, stressing that Gaza is an "integral part of the Occupied Palestinian Territory".