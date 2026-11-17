The UK has imposed sanctions against eight Israeli construction companies involved in building disputed settlements in the occupied West Bank.

Asset freezes and ⁠director disqualifications are part of the measures against the companies, which construct ⁠and develop homes for Israeli settlers in the West Bank.

The entities include Har Hevron Development Company Ltd, Hemdat Shomron Ltd and SAG (Velvel) Construction and Development Ltd.

The UK government announced the ​sanctions shortly before the ‌final deadlines to submit tenders for E1, a disputed settlement project that ​would bisect the Israeli-occupied West Bank and cut it off from occupied East Jerusalem, fragmenting the land Palestinians hope will form the heart of their future state.

British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband said the government's message on E1 was clear.

"Do not bid, do not build, and do not profit from the destruction of the two-state solution," he said.

“The status quo in the West Bank and Gaza is unacceptable. We are committed to working productively with a new Israeli government and the Palestinian Authority to advance lasting peace and security for Israelis and Palestinians alike.”

The government also imposed sanctions on Tzav 9, a group that ​it said had regularly blocked aid lorries from delivering food, ⁠water and fuel to the ​Gaza Strip.

Britain's relationship with Israel has deteriorated significantly over the past three years because of disagreements over the way that Israel has conducted its war against Hamas and the Israeli government's plans to expand settlements in the West Bank.

Activists at the British Consulate in Jerusalem. Faiz Abu Rmeleh / Getty Images Show caption: Activists at the British Consulate in Jerusalem. Faiz Abu Rm…

In September, Israel threatened to close the British consulate in East Jerusalem in response to London’s decision to impose trade ​sanctions on Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

British and Israeli diplomats last month reached a last-minute agreement to avoid the closure of the consulate.