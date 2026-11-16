Four foreign ministers urge Israel to allow ’rapid and unimpeded’ aid into Gaza

The ​foreign ⁠ministers of Australia, ⁠Canada, Italy ​and Britain ⁠have urged Israel to “stop ⁠the delays” ⁠and ‌allow “immediate, ​rapid and unimpeded humanitarian access throughout Gaza”.

In a joint statement, the four ministers said that, although the situation on ​the ‌ground in ⁠Gaza ​was dire, ​150,000 ‌tents ⁠and other vital supplies ⁠were being held at the border.

They said recent floods had brought further suffering, pointing out that it was only the first storm of the winter.

The statement followed an appeal last week by a group of 53 UN member states and other organisations urging Israel’s incoming government to lift restrictions on the entry of aid into Gaza.

The appeal, issued at the UN in New York and led by Britain, Qatar and Jordan, called for aid to enter through all available crossings and land routes, and for humanitarian corridors through Egypt and Jordan to operate fully and predictably.

In their latest statement, the four countries said: “People in Gaza desperately need shelter and humanitarian assistance. Yet 150,000 tents and other vital supplies are being held at the border and prevented from entering Gaza.

“This situation is entirely reversible – and there is still time to act before the winter fully sets in. So we today urge the government of Israel to stop the delays now and allow immediate, rapid and unimpeded humanitarian access throughout Gaza.

“The crossings must be opened, and the tents allowed in. Dual-use items necessary for humanitarian operations and early recovery must be granted entry before it is too late.”

The ​foreign ⁠ministers of Australia, ⁠Canada, Italy ​and Britain said recent floods had brought further suffering in Gaza. Bloomberg Show caption: The ​foreign ⁠ministers of Australia, ⁠Canada, Italy ​and Br…

They concluded by saying that “all parties must implement the Comprehensive Plan for Gaza, respecting the ceasefire and their obligations under international humanitarian law, and allowing aid to reach the people who need it”.

At a meeting of European foreign ministers on Monday, Ireland's Helen McEntee said she would be calling for the EU “to issue a stronger statement for us to do more to push for the corridors to open up”.

She said: “It’s simply not acceptable that there is food, that there is equipment, that there is life-saving material sitting at the border when there are people … and children dying from hypothermia from starvation on the other side of the border.”

The UK’s stance on Israel has toughened in recent months, including announcing a new sanctions package targeting Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank. It led to a row over the status of the British consulate general in Jerusalem, which was eventually downgraded. The Israeli government has repeatedly accused UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband of damaging relations between the two countries.

Last week, a nine-month-old baby became the first victim of falling temperatures in Gaza. The child's death underlined global concern over the lack of adequate shelter, clothing and medical supplies to protect Gazans from the winter cold and rain.

Five people, including three children, were killed when a sand bank collapsed on to tents in central Gaza on November 7, following heavy rain that also flooded tens of thousands of tents in displacement camps.

Most of Gaza's more than two million people are living in makeshift shelters after two years of heavy Israeli bombardment and a ground offensive destroyed homes and infrastructure across vast swathes of the Palestinian territory.