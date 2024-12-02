UK, France and Germany urge Israel to implement UN winter plan in Gaza

Syrian opposition fighters seize abandoned Syrian army ammunition in the town of Khan Assubul, Syria, southwest of Aleppo. AP

People cross an anti-government checkpoint as they return to the town of Saraqib in the eastern part of Idlib province. AFP

Anti-government fighters ride a motorcycle in the northern Syrian town of Tal Rifaat. AFP

Anti-government fighters take a position near the northern Syrian town of Tal Rifaat. AFP

A nurse attends to an injured woman in Idlib, Syria. Government air strikes in Idlib killed at least three civilians, including two children, and wounded 11 others, said the Syrian Civil Defence. AP

Smoke billows in the aftermath of what the White Helmets say is a strike, in Idlib, Syria. Reuters

The Syrian army said dozens of its soldiers had been killed in the attack on Aleppo. AFP

Anti-government fighters swept into the city of Aleppo, east of Idlib province. AFP

Anti-government fighters celebrate as they take over the northern Syrian town of Tal Rifaat. AFP

Anti-government fighters reach the motorway near the northern Syrian town of Azaz. AFP

A member of the Syrian White Helmet civil defence helps carry a victim of Syrian government attacks on Idlib city. AP

Fighters stand guard outside the northern Syrian town of Tal Rifat. AFP

A militant patrols outside the airport. The offensive has resulted in Russian air strikes on Syria. AFP

Syrian military aircraft are among the equipment at the airport. Militants have taken control of large parts of Aleppo. AFP

Militants gather at the Nayrab military airport, in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo. AFP

Syrian opposition fighters seize abandoned Syrian army ammunition in the town of Khan Assubul, Syria, southwest of Aleppo. AP

People cross an anti-government checkpoint as they return to the town of Saraqib in the eastern part of Idlib province. AFP

Anti-government fighters ride a motorcycle in the northern Syrian town of Tal Rifaat. AFP

Anti-government fighters take a position near the northern Syrian town of Tal Rifaat. AFP

A nurse attends to an injured woman in Idlib, Syria. Government air strikes in Idlib killed at least three civilians, including two children, and wounded 11 others, said the Syrian Civil Defence. AP

Smoke billows in the aftermath of what the White Helmets say is a strike, in Idlib, Syria. Reuters

The Syrian army said dozens of its soldiers had been killed in the attack on Aleppo. AFP

Anti-government fighters swept into the city of Aleppo, east of Idlib province. AFP

Anti-government fighters celebrate as they take over the northern Syrian town of Tal Rifaat. AFP

Anti-government fighters reach the motorway near the northern Syrian town of Azaz. AFP

A member of the Syrian White Helmet civil defence helps carry a victim of Syrian government attacks on Idlib city. AP

Fighters stand guard outside the northern Syrian town of Tal Rifat. AFP

A militant patrols outside the airport. The offensive has resulted in Russian air strikes on Syria. AFP

Syrian military aircraft are among the equipment at the airport. Militants have taken control of large parts of Aleppo. AFP

Militants gather at the Nayrab military airport, in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo. AFP

Syrian opposition fighters seize abandoned Syrian army ammunition in the town of Khan Assubul, Syria, southwest of Aleppo. AP

UK, France and Germany urge Israel to implement UN winter plan in Gaza