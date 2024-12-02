Militants gather at the Nayrab military airport, in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo. AFP

News

UK

UK, France and Germany urge Israel to implement UN winter plan in Gaza

Countries call for aid to be allowed in, as well as access to fuel and infrastructure repairs

Soraya Ebrahimi
Soraya Ebrahimi

December 02, 2024

View from London

Your weekly update from the UK and Europe

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      View from London