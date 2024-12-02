UK, France and Germany urge Israel to implement UN winter plan in Gaza

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/15/live-israel-lebanon-baalbek/" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uk/" target="_blank">UK</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/france/" target="_blank">France</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/germany/" target="_blank">Germany</a> have written to the Israeli government calling for action on the “unacceptable humanitarian situation in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/gaza/" target="_blank">Gaza</a>”, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/11/18/no-excuse-for-israeli-restrictions-on-humanitarian-aid-into-gaza-says-uks-lammy/" target="_blank">British Foreign Secretary David Lammy</a> said in a post on X on Monday. The countries called for more <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/aid/" target="_blank">aid</a> to be allowed into the enclave and for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel/" target="_blank">Israel</a> to implement the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/un/" target="_blank">UN</a>’s winter plan immediately. More equipment should be sent to Gaza to guard against cold and flooding, access to fuel made available and repairs undertaken on vital infrastructure, they said. British Middle East Minister Hamish Falconer also called on <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/iran/" target="_blank">Iran</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/russia/" target="_blank">Russia</a> to act in accordance with international humanitarian law, after recent air strikes in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/syria/" target="_blank">Syria</a>. Mr Falconer told the House of Commons on Monday that events are moving quickly in Syria and his primary concern in the immediate term is the effect on civilians and delivery of humanitarian assistance. "This is particularly worrying if we see more large-scale attacks by the regime or <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/russia/" target="_blank">Russia</a> against civilians," he added. Mr Falconer called on all parties involved, including Iran and Russia, to act in accordance with international humanitarian law and not to attack civilians or civilian infrastructure, including hospitals. "Humanitarian actors should be granted full humanitarian access on the ground," he said. “The current fighting also underscores that the situation in Syria is not sustainable. Thirteen years into the conflict, no side has or can decisively win on the battlefield, including Assad. A frozen conflict is not the same as peace. “Syrians continue to flee the country. Drugs and arms smuggling from Syria threaten the region, and Iran and Russia continue to exert influence propping up the Syrian regime. The underlying reasons for this conflict remain unaddressed. “Recent developments in the north-west only underscore the urgent need for Syrian-led political solution to the conflict in Syria, in line with UN Security Council resolution 2254. We urge all parties to re-engage with this process.” Shadow foreign secretary Priti Patel said: “When red lines are crossed in this conflict, the UK must be part of a firm response”. “Instability also fuels extremism, not just abroad, but at home here too. Can he [Mr Falconer] therefore explain his view on the risk of dangerous extremists in Syria and the risk to the security of prisons in the area? “And can the minister confirm that coordination is taking place across our government to review the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/security" target="_blank">security</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/defence/" target="_blank">defence</a> implications and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/terrorism" target="_blank">terrorism</a> risks?” Mr Falconer replied: “We are very alive to the terrorist threats that could emanate from Syria, not least from Daesh, who may be down, but they are not out, and we continue to monitor those issues very closely.”