Israel and Hamas have failed to meet key commitments under the Gaza ceasefire agreement, delaying plans for a new Palestinian administration and an international security force, says a report by the US-led Board of Peace to the UN Security Council.

The report, seen by The National, criticised continuing Israeli military strikes, Hamas militant activity and delays in implementing political and security arrangements.

The report is the board’s second submission to the council, which is expected to discuss its findings this month. It emerged on the day that Israeli troops began one of their biggest operations in Gaza since the ceasefire came into effect last October.

Palestinians fled parts of central Gaza on Wednesday, as Israeli troops advanced near two refugee camps, closing sections of the enclave's main north-south road and ordering residents to stay away.

There were reports of artillery shelling and sustained gunfire, as troops advanced near the “yellow line” that marks out Israeli-occupied territory in Gaza. The Israeli military said the target of the operation was “terrorist infrastructure”.

“Every day that Israel continues strikes against Hamas targets, it delays putting Hamas’s agreement to the road map to the test,” the Board of Peace report said. “Meanwhile, Hamas militant activity continues … and the population faces another winter in tents and rubble.”

The board, established by US President Donald Trump in November 2025, reported about $17 billion in pledges for Gaza’s recovery and says $280 million of this had been “deployed for the preparation phase.”

The report also outlined new international funding and support for Gaza's recovery. The European Union and its member states have pledged $1 billion for early recovery efforts under an initiative called Team Gaza launched in July.

Several countries have also committed support to the transitional administration. Morocco is offering help on disarmament and reintegration, Egypt on police training, Kazakhstan on university scholarships for Gaza students and Romania on medical evacuations.

The UAE has provided $4.33 billion in direct humanitarian assistance over the past three years, supporting health care, food, water, shelter and logistics, the report said.

The National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, the body expected to take over civilian governing, has yet to enter the enclave, the report said. The International Stabilisation Force intended to provide security also remains undeployed.

Progress has been limited despite Hamas and other Palestinian factions accepting a 15-point road map in July to surrender their weapons, and transfer civilian and security authority.

A Palestinian boy pushes a pram loaded with belongings as people leave their homes and shelters in Nuseirat, central Gaza. AFP Show caption: A Palestinian boy pushes a pram loaded with belongings as pe…

Israeli offensive

On Wednesday, Defence Minister Israel Katz said Israel would not withdraw from Gaza until Hamas was dismantled and the territory demilitarised.

Wednesday's operation is the first publicly announced Israeli ground offensive since the ceasefire took effect. Residents said Israeli tanks and bulldozers had moved into areas near the Bureij and Nuseirat camps, restricting civilian movement.

There was growing anxiety as residents left the threatened areas. Hamas condemned the offensive as a violation of the ceasefire. It said the military advance and displacement of residents north-east of Nuseirat were dangerous escalations.

The board said Israel had failed to make decisions needed to train and deploy a Palestinian civilian police force to replace Hamas. “The Board of Peace calls upon the government of Israel to translate the commitments it has reaffirmed into actions,” the report said.

It urged Israel to make “without delay” the decisions required for the police force and for the entry of the NCAG and ISF and to lift restrictions that prevent shelter and winter supplies from entering Gaza

Flooding this month destroyed more than 6,000 family shelters and damaged another 17,400, the report said. More than 150,000 tents remain outside Gaza awaiting delivery.

The group said aid had yet to reach levels required under UN Security Council Resolution 2803, which endorsed the US-backed Board of Peace plan and called for immediate aid deliveries at levels no lower than those agreed to in January 2025.

Hamas activities

The report said Hamas had continued armed operations, including attacks on Israeli forces, and imposed taxes on goods entering Gaza, affecting supplies of basic commodities.

The board called on Hamas to honour its July 30 commitments, saying it must take concrete steps such as ending military activity, weapons possession, tunnel construction and interference with aid deliveries.

The board said further delays could jeopardise reconstruction and weaken prospects for a political transition leading to Palestinian self-determination and statehood. “A ceasefire that delivers nothing visible cannot be sustained indefinitely,” it warned.

Hamas-led attacks on Israel in October 2023 killed about 1,200 people, while Israel's subsequent military campaign in Gaza has killed more than 74,700 Palestinians.

Despite a US-brokered ceasefire reached in October 2025, more than 1,600 Palestinians, many of them civilians, and five Israeli soldiers have since been killed in Gaza.