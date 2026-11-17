Israel’s UN envoy Danny Danon on Tuesday said his country would not depend on international peacekeepers to protect its northern border with Lebanon.

He spoke as Beirut intensified diplomatic efforts to secure a multinational force that will replace the UN's peacekeeping force, Unifil, at the frontier.

"We do not rely on any international force. We trust only our own soldiers," Mr Danon said during a visit to the border with a delegation of UN ambassadors.

Unifil has been operating along the southern border of Lebanon since 1978, with an annually renewed mandate set to expire in December.

The UN diplomats received security briefings from Israeli military officials at the army's Northern Command headquarters before visiting observation points overlooking Lebanon and Syria.

Israel's UN mission said the briefings focused on Hezbollah's military infrastructure and what Israeli officials described as the Iran-backed group's efforts to rebuild its forces, particularly its drone capabilities.

Mr Danon accused Unifil of failing to prevent Hezbollah from expanding its military presence near Israel's border.

"On the contrary, Hezbollah exploited Unifil's presence to move closer to Israel's border and attack us," he said.

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, right, with Mike Waltz, the US ambassador to the UN, left, and Michel Issa, Washington's envoy to Beirut, on Monday. EPA Show caption: Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, right, with Mike Waltz,…

The UN Security Council voted in August 2025 to terminate Unifil's mandate on December 31, 2026. Lebanon has opposed the decision, warning that the mission's departure could create a security vacuum along its southern border with Israel.

In a September letter to the Security Council, Beirut urged members to reconsider ending Unifil's mandate, arguing that an international presence remained essential to maintaining stability and supporting the Lebanese Armed Forces.

The UN has been examining possible arrangements to replace the mission, including options for a smaller international presence to monitor security developments and support Lebanese authorities.

Israel, however, has rejected proposals for a continued Unifil role, accusing the force of failing to enforce Security Council Resolution 1701, which ended the 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah.

The resolution calls for southern Lebanon to be free of armed personnel and weapons other than those of the Lebanese state and Unifil.

Mike Waltz, the US ambassador to the UN, who is on two day visit to Lebanon, told reporters on Monday that he had met Lebanese leaders to discuss options to replace the UN peacekeeping force.

He called for Hezbollah to "voluntarily" lay down its weapons and hand them over to the Lebanese state.

"I think the message should be loud and clear, that Lebanese sovereignty must be fully restored," said Mr Waltz. "And the mechanism to do that will be the Lebanese armed forces."

Mr Danon said Israel wanted the Lebanese army to assume responsibility for security in the area and prevent Hezbollah from re-establishing positions near the border.

"Our security must remain in our own hands," he said.