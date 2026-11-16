Waltz visits Beirut as UN peacekeepers set to leave with Lebanon and Israel still at odds

Mike Waltz, the US ambassador to the UN, met Lebanese politicians on Monday to discuss replacing the UN's peacekeeping force in Lebanon with an alternative body that could oversee the fulfilment of a US-brokered agreement with Israel.

Unifil has been operating along the southern border of Lebanon since 1978, with an annually renewed mandate set to expire in December.

Lebanon and Israel are at odds over what should replace the force, while efforts to renew its mandate have repeatedly stalled, with the US staunchly opposed to the proposal. Mr Waltz reiterated last week that Washington had no interest in preserving the existing peacekeeping mission.

The US envoy met Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun at the presidential palace in Baabda, in the presence of Michel Issa, Washington's ambassador to Lebanon.

“It was important that we listened to the proposals regarding the future of the historic tripartite framework, and I am confident that it will lead to a bright future,” Mr Waltz said, referring to peace talks between Lebanon and Israel, brokered by the US.

He also met Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri.

"Discussions covered current developments in Lebanon and the region, the period following the conclusion of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon mission, and the situation in southern Lebanon in light of continued Israeli attacks and Israel's failure to comply with the provisions of the framework agreement," Lebanon's Presidency said.

Mr Salam reiterated "the necessity of a continued international presence in the south with a mandate from the UN Security Council, including monitoring, reporting, co-ordination and communication tasks, and supporting the Lebanese army in carrying out its responsibilities and extending state authority through it."

Simon Karam, who heads Lebanon’s delegation to negotiations with Israel and the US, also attended the meetings.

Concern is growing that Unifil’s withdrawal will leave a security and humanitarian vacuum in Israel-occupied south Lebanon. Western diplomats have raised the alarm with US, Lebanese and Israeli officials about the urgent need for a new multinational monitoring mechanism.

Israel has reportedly rejected Lebanon’s proposals for nations that could contribute to a multi-national force to fulfill the peace agreement in Unifil’s absence.

Mr Waltz’s arrival in Lebanon was to “see what is happening on the ground,” he said, as the diplomatic efforts intensify.

France is expected to draft a UN Security Council proposal based on consensus.

“We have to reach consensus as a UN Security Council,” Mr Waltz said.

“That's certainly our intent and I believe France's as well. France is the penholder but we will work to incorporate elements of the trilateral dialogue [in the proposal].”

He pledged to convey “everything I’ve heard” to Washington and the UN Security Council.

Under the trilateral agreement, Israel is to withdraw from demarcated “pilot” zones while Hezbollah is to disarm, and Lebanon is to assume control. The framework stipulates that the fulfilment of the agreement would be observed by a third-party verification committee.

Lebanon reportedly wants a multinational force on the ground to observe the agreement’s implementation – something which Israel has repeatedly rejected, Lebanese officials have told The National.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio last week signalled that Washington was considering alternatives to a traditional military deployment.

The post-Unifil arrangement “doesn't have to be a military mission; it could be a civilian mission”, he said, suggesting that a non-military mechanism could be tasked with verifying Israel’s withdrawal and Hezbollah’s disarmament. He added that France could “be helpful in that regard.”