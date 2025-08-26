UN delays vote on interim force in Lebanon as diplomats argue over possible withdrawal

The UN Security Council has delayed a vote on the future of its peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon, as diplomats continue to negotiate over the future of the decades-old operation that has drawn opposition from the US and Israel.

The council is considering a French-drafted proposal that would extend the mandate of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon, or Unifil, for another year while laying the groundwork for its eventual withdrawal.

The mission, established in 1978 to patrol the buffer zone between Israel and Lebanon, has become a flashpoint during the Gaza war.

UN diplomats had anticipated a vote as early as Monday, but sources said discussions over the text were continuing and that the vote is now expected on Friday.

US officials indicated that the French draft did not meet their red lines, preventing the text from progressing to a formal vote.

Washington, backed by Israel, has pushed for an immediate withdrawal of the force, saying Unifil’s presence no longer reflects realities in Lebanon.

After its initial proposal was rejected, France on Monday put forward an alternative resolution to extend Unifil mandate by 18 months, until December 31, 2026, aligning with Lebanon’s needs and initiating the mission’s withdrawal in the autumn of that year.

US envoy Tom Barrack told reporters in Beirut on Tuesday that his country would approve the extension of United Nations peacekeepers' mandate in Lebanon for one more year.

He noted disapprovingly that the force cost "a billion dollars a year".

The latest French draft, seen by The National, requests Unifil to "cease its operations on 31 December 2026 and to start from this date and within one year its orderly and safe drawdown and withdrawal of its personnel, in close consultation with the Government of Lebanon."

The text underscores that the Lebanese government must assume full responsibility for security in the country’s south, with the Lebanese Armed Forces taking the lead in controlling all territory and ensuring stability.

The latest proposal requests that the Secretary General, by June 1, 2026, explore “options for the future implementation of Resolution 1701 (2006) following Unifil's withdrawal, including ways to enhance support for the LAF’s redeployment south of the Litani River through United Nations mechanisms.”

Lebanon’s Cabinet this month charged the army with developing a plan to disarm Hezbollah by the end of the year, a move the powerful Iran-backed group has resisted. The issue of Hezbollah’s weapons has long divided Lebanese politics and created tension with Israel.

Under the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, Israel was meant to fully withdraw from Lebanon but has kept troops in several areas it considers strategic. It has also continued air strikes across Lebanon, including one on Monday, claiming ceasefire breaches.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said on Monday that Israel was “ready to support” Lebanon’s efforts to disarm Hezbollah and will implement a phased reduction of its military presence in Lebanon as a “reciprocal measure”.

The multinational force's mandate ends on Sunday.

Lexus LX700h specs Engine: 3.4-litre twin-turbo V6 plus supplementary electric motor Power: 464hp at 5,200rpm Torque: 790Nm from 2,000-3,600rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 11.7L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh590,000

Conflict, drought, famine Estimates of the number of deaths caused by the famine range from 400,000 to 1 million, according to a document prepared for the UK House of Lords in 2024.

It has been claimed that the policies of the Ethiopian government, which took control after deposing Emperor Haile Selassie in a military-led revolution in 1974, contributed to the scale of the famine.

Dr Miriam Bradley, senior lecturer in humanitarian studies at the University of Manchester, has argued that, by the early 1980s, “several government policies combined to cause, rather than prevent, a famine which lasted from 1983 to 1985. Mengistu’s government imposed Stalinist-model agricultural policies involving forced collectivisation and villagisation [relocation of communities into planned villages].

The West became aware of the catastrophe through a series of BBC News reports by journalist Michael Buerk in October 1984 describing a “biblical famine” and containing graphic images of thousands of people, including children, facing starvation.

Band Aid Bob Geldof, singer with the Irish rock group The Boomtown Rats, formed Band Aid in response to the horrific images shown in the news broadcasts.

With Midge Ure of the band Ultravox, he wrote the hit charity single Do They Know it’s Christmas in December 1984, featuring a string of high-profile musicians.

Following the single’s success, the idea to stage a rock concert evolved.

Live Aid was a series of simultaneous concerts that took place at Wembley Stadium in London, John F Kennedy Stadium in Philadelphia, the US, and at various other venues across the world.

The combined event was broadcast to an estimated worldwide audience of 1.5 billion.

Dhadak 2 Director: Shazia Iqbal Starring: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri Rating: 1/5

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

Sheer grandeur The Owo building is 14 storeys high, seven of which are below ground, with the 30,000 square feet of amenities located subterranean, including a 16-seat private cinema, seven lounges, a gym, games room, treatment suites and bicycle storage. A clear distinction between the residences and the Raffles hotel with the amenities operated separately.

Specs Engine: Electric motor generating 54.2kWh (Cooper SE and Aceman SE), 64.6kW (Countryman All4 SE) Power: 218hp (Cooper and Aceman), 313hp (Countryman) Torque: 330Nm (Cooper and Aceman), 494Nm (Countryman) On sale: Now Price: From Dh158,000 (Cooper), Dh168,000 (Aceman), Dh190,000 (Countryman)

Company profile Date started: January, 2014 Founders: Mike Dawson, Varuna Singh, and Benita Rowe Based: Dubai Sector: Education technology Size: Five employees Investment: $100,000 from the ExpoLive Innovation Grant programme in 2018 and an initial $30,000 pre-seed investment from the Turn8 Accelerator in 2014. Most of the projects are government funded. Partners/incubators: Turn8 Accelerator; In5 Innovation Centre; Expo Live Innovation Impact Grant Programme; Dubai Future Accelerators; FHI 360; VSO and Consult and Coach for a Cause (C3)

Cryopreservation: A timeline Keyhole surgery under general anaesthetic Ovarian tissue surgically removed Tissue processed in a high-tech facility Tissue re-implanted at a time of the patient’s choosing Full hormone production regained within 4-6 months

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Pari Produced by: Clean Slate Films (Anushka Sharma, Karnesh Sharma) & KriArj Entertainment Director: Prosit Roy Starring: Anushka Sharma, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Ritabhari Chakraborty, Rajat Kapoor, Mansi Multani Three stars

Results 2.30pm Maiden (PA) Dh40,000 1,200m Winner Lamia, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel. 3pm Handicap (PA) Dh40,000 1,000m Winner Jap Al Afreet, Elione Chaves, Irfan Ellahi. 3.30pm Handicap (PA) Dh40,000 1,700m Winner MH Tawag, Bernardo Pinheiro, Elise Jeanne. 4pm Handicap (TB) Dh40,000 2,000m Winner Skygazer, Sandro Paiva, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 4.30pm The Ruler of Sharjah Cup Prestige (PA) Dh250,000 1,700m Winner AF Kal Noor, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel. 5pm Sharjah Marathon (PA) Dh70,000 2,700m Winner RB Grynade, Bernardo Pinheiro, Eric Lemartinel.

Roll of honour: Who won what in 2018/19? West Asia Premiership: Winners – Bahrain; Runners-up – Dubai Exiles UAE Premiership: Winners – Abu Dhabi Harlequins; Runners-up – Jebel Ali Dragons Dubai Rugby Sevens: Winners – Dubai Hurricanes; Runners-up – Abu Dhabi Harlequins UAE Conference: Winners – Dubai Tigers; Runners-up – Al Ain Amblers

Spec%20sheet %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDisplay%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204.7%22%20Retina%20HD%2C%201334%20x%20750%2C%20625%20nits%2C%201400%3A1%2C%20True%20Tone%2C%20P3%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EChip%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Apple%20A15%20Bionic%2C%206-core%20CPU%2C%204-core%20GPU%2C%2016-core%20Neural%20Engine%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECamera%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2012MP%2C%20f%2F1.8%2C%205x%20digital%20zoom%2C%20Smart%20HDR%2C%20Deep%20Fusion%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EVideo%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204K%2B%40%2024%2F30%2F60fps%2C%20full%20HD%2B%40%2030%2F60fps%2C%20HD%2B%40%2030%20fps%3Cstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EFront%20camera%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E7MP%2C%20f%2F2.2%2C%20Smart%20HDR%2C%20Deep%20Fusion%3B%20HD%20video%2B%40%2030fps%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBattery%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Up%20to%2015%20hours%20video%2C%2050%20hours%20audio%3B%2050%25%20fast%20charge%20in%2030%20minutes%20with%2020W%20charger%3B%20wireless%20charging%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBiometrics%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Touch%20ID%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EDurability%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20IP67%2C%20dust%2C%20water%20resistant%20up%20to%201m%20for%2030%20minutes%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20From%20Dh1%2C849%3C%2Fp%3E%0A