  • Israel to allow 'gradual entry of goods to Gaza through local merchants'
  • Israel intercepts Houthi missile fired from Yemen
  • Dozens killed collecting aid in Gaza, health ministry says
  • Israeli cabinet sacks attorney general but court suspends the move
  • UAE and Jordan lead 62nd aid drop into Gaza
  • At least 60,933 Palestinians killed and 150,027 wounded since Gaza war began

Factfile on Garbine Muguruza:

Name: Garbine Muguruza (ESP)

World ranking: 15 (will rise to 5 on Monday)

Date of birth: October 8, 1993

Place of birth: Caracas, Venezuela

Place of residence: Geneva, Switzerland

Height: 6ft (1.82m)

Career singles titles: 4

Grand Slam titles: 2 (French Open 2016, Wimbledon 2017)

Career prize money: $13,928,719

The candidates

Dr Ayham Ammora, scientist and business executive

Ali Azeem, business leader

Tony Booth, professor of education

Lord Browne, former BP chief executive

Dr Mohamed El-Erian, economist

Professor Wyn Evans, astrophysicist

Dr Mark Mann, scientist

Gina MIller, anti-Brexit campaigner

Lord Smith, former Cabinet minister

Sandi Toksvig, broadcaster

 

Updated: August 05, 2025, 8:25 AM`