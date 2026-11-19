The UAE on Thursday promoted its more than $1 trillion of investments in the US and its broader framework, as businesses and investors gathered in New York for the Abu Dhabi Investment Forum to expand business ties between the two countries.

The Abu Dhabi Investment Forum, organised by the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, was part of broader engagements in New York this week to advance partnerships with US investors and explore commercial opportunities.

“What brings us together is more than just investments. It is the strength of the relationship between the United States and the United Arab Emirates, a connection that has been built over many decades through institutions, shared objectives and, more importantly, people,” said Badr Al Olama, the director of Adio.

Mr Al Olama said more than half of the 26 financial institutions that have announced plans to establish a presence in the Abu Dhabi Global Market are US companies.

Health care and AI were seen as the two major sectors at Thursday's forum, which also touched on advanced manufacturing, travel and food innovation.

Abu Dhabi investment firm MGX in July linked up with BlackRock on a $40 billion digital infrastructure investment. MGX also plans to invest up to 80 per cent of its total portfolio in US projects. The company said at the time that it had raised $449 billion from investors across North America, Asia, Europe and the Gulf for its AI Fund.

And this month, Adnoc and AI firm G42 signed a multiyear partnership with OpenAI that would increase the company's presence in the Emirates.

“We see the next chapter of Abu Dhabi-US investment extending beyond the companies we already know,” Mr Al Olama said.

Among the delegates at the forum in Manhattan were representatives from a Brooklyn-based biotech venture company looking to find co-investors to launch in Abu Dhabi. Another delegate from the Colorado-Abu Dhabi Trade and Investment Council was also hoping to deepen ties between the US state and the emirate.

Bilateral trade between the US and UAE totalled an estimated $55.4 billion in 2025, a 16 per cent increase from 2024, according to data from the Office of the US Trade Representative.

US goods exported to the UAE totalled $31.4 billion, while it imported $7.7 billion in goods. US services trade with the UAE totalled about $16.3 billion last year.

The UAE's Ministry of Investment reported in July that the Emirates had attracted $48.3 billion in foreign direct investment in 2025, in a 6 per cent annual increase. Total FDI stock rose to $318.9 billion at the end of last year.

The UAE aims to attract $65 billion in annual FDI and raise total FDI stock to $600 billion by 2031. No planned FDI into the UAE have been cancelled this year despite the uncertain outlook caused by the Iran war, The National previously reported.

The Emirates also continues to back its $1.4 trillion investment and economic framework with the US. In a March letter to the US-UAE Business Council, Yousef Al Otaiba, UAE ambassador to the US and Minister of State, said the Emirates remains “open for business”.

“The past year has reminded us that what defines us is not the challenges we face, but how we respond to them with confidence, clarity of purpose and a continued commitment to progress,” said Amna Almheiri, consul general of the UAE in New York.

Despite the regional conflict, Abu Dhabi has continued to attract global capital. The Abu Dhabi Global Market said assets under management grew 54 per cent year on year in the first half of 2026 as Bain Capital, Blue Owl Capital and other major US funds have expanded into the financial centre. More than 1,500 US companies are operating in the Emirates, it said.

The inaugural Abu Dhabi Investment Form in New York was held last year, when agreements were signed across digital infrastructure, advanced manufacturing, financial services and new energy.