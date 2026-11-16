Mubadala and Centerbridge to acquire UK's Canaccord Wealth

Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Company and US-based Centerbridge Partners have agreed to acquire UK-based Canaccord Wealth in an all-cash transaction.

The transaction, which involves Canaccord Genuity’s wealth management business in the UK and Crown Dependencies, gives the business an enterprise value of approximately £1.17 billion ($1.54 billion), Mubadala said in a statement on Monday.

Canaccord Wealth provides investment management and financial planning services to private clients, with £43.4 billion in assets under management and administration as of June 30.

“We see significant opportunity in a market where growing wealth and increasing financial complexity are driving demand for expert advice,” said Yasir Badri, executive director of financial services at Mubadala.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2027, subject to closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

Once completed, Mubadala and Centerbridge will jointly own Canaccord Wealth, with the existing management team retaining a “meaningful” ownership interest.

“The UK wealth management sector continues to benefit from powerful structural tailwinds, as demand for high quality, personalised financial advice grows alongside increasing complexity in clients’ financial needs,” said Ben Langworthy, senior managing director and head of Europe at Centerbridge.

Canaccord Wealth's assets under management and revenue have nearly tripled over the past decade, the statement said. The investment by Mubadala and Centerbridge will support the business’s next phase of growth, it added.

Mubadala, which invests on behalf of the Abu Dhabi government, has been steadily expanding its global investment portfolio with a focus on sectors including renewables, mobility, advanced technology, artificial intelligence and life science.

Last year, it reported a 17 per cent annual rise in assets to $385 billion, with its portfolio spanning six continents across asset classes.

Last month, Mubadala's chief financial officer said it planned to maintain its annual investment with a focus on Asia.

“Last year, we invested about $39 billion, which is roughly 10 per cent of our portfolio, and our aim is to continue doing that through all cycles. Every year, we want to deploy that same amount,” Carlos Obeid told the Milken Institute Asia Summit in Singapore.

In September, Mubadala announced a significant minority investment in Chinese coffee chain Luckin Coffee alongside its controlling shareholder, Centurium Capital, in a deal worth about $1 billion.