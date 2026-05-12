Mubadala invests $325m in UK wind farm that will power more than 3 million homes

Mubadala Investment Company, Abu Dhabi’s sovereign investment arm, is investing $325 million in Orsted’s Hornsea 3 offshore wind farm in the UK, as it continues to expand its global renewable energy portfolio.

The facility off the Norfolk coast is set to become the world’s largest single offshore wind farm on completion, with a generation capacity of 2.9 gigawatts.

It is expected to supply enough renewable electricity to power more than 3.3 million UK homes.

Mubadala is investing in the project alongside a consortium led by Apollo-managed funds, including USS and La Caisse.

The investment follows Apollo Funds’ acquisition of a 50 per cent stake in the joint venture holding Hornsea 3, with Orsted retaining the remaining 50 per cent stake, Mubadala said in a statement.

Orsted is leading the development, construction and operation of the project.

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“This investment reflects Mubadala’s approach of investing alongside experienced partners in high-quality infrastructure assets that support the energy transition while delivering long-term value,” Karim El Jazzar, head of EMEA infrastructure at Mubadala, said.

“As electricity demand continues to grow, projects of this scale will play a critical role in expanding generation capacity and supporting the transition to a more sustainable energy system.”

Mubadala, which invests on behalf of the Abu Dhabi government, is at the heart of the emirate’s efforts to diversify its revenue base and generate income from sources other than oil. The sovereign wealth fund posted a 17 per cent rise in its asset base last year, driven by growth in the UAE and abroad.

The value of assets under management at the end of 2025 climbed to Dh1.4 trillion ($385 billion), with annual returns on both five- and 10-year investments exceeding 10 per cent, the company said last month.

Its portfolio spans investments in future-focused sectors including renewables, artificial intelligence, health care and advanced manufacturing.

Mubadala's deputy group chief executive Waleed Al Muhairi said last week that the company will not be defined by a few weeks of disruptions and volatility caused by the Iran war.

The latest investment comes nearly a week after Mubadala acquired a “significant minority” stake in US-based Power Factors, a global renewable energy management services provider, for an undisclosed amount. With that, Mubadala joined shareholders including global tech investor Vista Equity Partners, it said at the time.

In December, Mubadala said it would invest €300 million ($352 million) in clean power company Rezolv Energy, in partnership with global infrastructure investor Actis, to accelerate energy transition projects in Europe.

It has previously invested in renewable energy platforms including Tata Power Renewables, Skyborn Renewables and PAG Renewables.

The investment in Hornsea 3 further strengthens Mubadala’s partnership with Apollo, Mubadala said.