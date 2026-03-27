Mubadala CEO: UAE has been 'determined and agile' since Iran's attacks began

Mubadala chief executive and managing director Khaldoon Al Mubarak says the Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund is drawing on the UAE's track record of navigating crises to turn disruption into opportunity.

Mubadala, which has about $330 billion of assets under management, is employing an adaptive approach to ensure operational stability, he said in a letter on Friday.

The letter, addressed to the fund's global partners, colleagues and friends, was written in Mr Al Mubarak's capacity as co-founder and first co-chairman of the US-UAE Business Council.

The role has placed him at the centre of commercial ties between Washington and Abu Dhabi. The council has been a key vehicle for deepening bilateral investment and trade relations between the two countries.

"Each challenge reinforces the path we are on, with dexterity and coordination enabling us to create opportunity from disruption. Mubadala continues to operate alongside its partners, following appropriate safeguards while ensuring business continuity," Mr Al Mubarak said.

"With a mandate to deliver transformational outcomes, and the support of our shareholder alongside partners around the world, we are adapting to near-term uncertainty while remaining focused on the future."

Mr Al Mubarak also lauded the UAE's efforts to protect the country, saying the government and other institutions have responded with "determination, agility and a clear priority on the safety and well-being of the country’s residents", while stressing the need for a peaceful solution to the conflict.

"Our armed forces have performed exceptionally, intercepting a great majority of the incoming threats. The UAE remains firmly committed to de-escalation and supporting a constructive diplomatic path forward," he said.

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Mubadala, which invests on behalf of the Abu Dhabi government, is at the heart of the emirate’s efforts to diversify its revenue base and generate income from sources other than oil.

The wealth fund's portfolio spans investments in future-focused sectors, including artificial intelligence, health care, advanced manufacturing and renewables.

It announced new deals this year, including a $170 million funding round for Dubai-based real estate aggregator Property Finder, as well as joining global investors in a $16 billion funding round for self-driving technology company Waymo in February.

Also last month, Mubadala Energy completed the acquisition of a 15 per cent participating stake in Egypt’s Nargis Offshore Area concession from Italian energy firm Eni to expand its portfolio in the Eastern Mediterranean.

On Thursday, Mubadala announced that it was selling its stake in CoolIT Systems, a liquid cooling provider to data centres, in a deal valued at $4.75 billion.

"Our focus reaffirms the strength of the foundation we have built over two decades, marked by a resilient portfolio that embodies the long-term vision of Abu Dhabi’s leadership," Mr Al Mubarak said.

"I have every confidence we will emerge stronger, as we have done time and time again."