Mubadala to sell minority stake in CoolIT in $4.75 billion deal

Mubadala Investment Company, Abu Dhabi’s strategic investment arm, will sell its minority stake in CoolIT Systems, a liquid solutions provider to data centres, in a deal valued at $4.75 billion.

Mubadala is selling the stake to US-based Ecolab, which provides water management products to industrial and commercial clients.

The deal was led by global investment firm KKR and is expected to close in the third quarter of this year, Mubadala said on Thursday.

Mubadala and KKR invested in CoolIT in 2023 as demand for liquid cooling systems rose as part of the boom in data centres and artificial intelligence-led growth.

Liquid cooling involves the use of water or special coolants to control the temperature of servers, instead of relying only on air.

Cooling data centres with liquid uses 30 per cent to 40 per cent less energy than using air.

“Our successful partnership with KKR and the CoolIT management team is a testament to the value that can be created through active management and aligned ownership, and we are proud of what has been achieved together,” said Abdulla Shadid, head of energy and sustainability, private equity at Mubadala.

Since 2023, CoolIT has expanded its manufacturing footprint to more than 91,000 square metres, increased coolant distribution unit capacity by 25 times and doubled its workforce, adding more than 300 jobs. It is aiming to increase revenue fourfold and Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) tenfold by 2026.

The data centre boom is boosting demand for energy and liquid cooling as AI use rises across the globe.

By 2030, data centres are projected to consume 945 terawatt hours of energy each year, surpassing the combined current total usage of Germany and France, and over double the 415TWh in 2024. Their water use is expected to reach 450 million gallons per day, equivalent to the daily use of five million people – up from 292 million gallons in 2022.

In 2025, CoolIT’s solutions delivered nearly 2.18 billion kilowatt hours in energy savings, enough to power about 200,000 homes for a year.

Mubadala, which invests on behalf of the Abu Dhabi government, is at the heart of the emirate’s efforts to diversify its revenue base and generate income from sources other than oil. The sovereign wealth fund's $330 billion portfolio spans investments in future-focused sectors, including artificial intelligence, health care, advanced manufacturing and renewables.

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It announced new deals this year including a $170 million funding round for Dubai-based real estate aggregator Property Finder, as well as joining global investors in a $16 billion funding round for self-driving technology company Waymo in February.

Separately, Mubadala Energy on Thursday said it had secured Indonesia's South-West Andaman exploration block to expand its presence in the area.

Andaman Sea exploration blocks. Photo: Mubadala Info

The block was awarded by Direktorat Jenderal Minyak dan Gas Bumi as part of the second bid round of 2025. Mubadala Energy will hold a 100 per cent stake in the block.

“Situated immediately adjacent to Mubadala Energy's existing Andaman acreage, the South-West Andaman block is a strategic addition to the company's Andaman position alongside its South Andaman, Central Andaman and Andaman II blocks,” the company said.

The new announcement comes as Mubadala Energy continues to boost its assets in different regions.

In February, the company completed the acquisition of a 15 per cent participating stake in Egypt’s Nargis Offshore Area concession from Italian energy firm Eni to expand its portfolio in the Eastern Mediterranean.