Mubadala Energy signs initial deal for gas supply with Indonesia's PLN EPI

Abu Dhabi-based Mubadala Energy has signed an initial deal with PLN Energi Primer Indonesia (PLN EPI), a subsidiary of state-owned electricity company PT PLN, to supply gas in a move expected to boost the Asian country's energy sector.

The two firms signed a heads of agreement, under which Mubadala Energy would use supply from its gasfields in the Andaman Sea, a company statement on Monday read.

The proposed deal would prioritise energy for North Sumatra and Aceh, including from Tangkulo gasfield, which is being developed by Mubadala Energy, a subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company.

Tangkulo lies about 65 kilometres off North Sumatra, with more than two trillion cubic feet of gas in place.

“This agreement reflects our ... commitment to Indonesia’s energy future," said Abdulla Bu Ali, president director of Mubadala Energy Indonesia. "This is also an important step for our development plans of the Tangkulo gas project in the South Andaman Sea."

Mubadala Energy, which has been operating in Indonesia since 2004, last month said it had made "significant progress" in Tangkulo development plans. The project is "advancing ahead of schedule", with the final investment decision expected by June 2026 and first gas by the fourth quarter of 2028, it said.

The Tangkulo discovery was made in May last year and the well was drilled to a depth of 3,400 metres in 1,200 metres of water, in what was Mubadala Energy’s second consecutive deepwater gas discovery. The company also found gas at Layaran in the South Andaman block.

Mubadala Energy has been operating in Indonesia since 2004. Reuters

Indonesia is seeking to boost domestic use of gas following discoveries in the Andaman and North Bali-Lombok blocks. The country, one of the world's largest coal exporters, also plans to generate at least 51 per cent of its energy from renewable sources by 2030.

Under the proposed partnership, Mubadala Energy and PLN EPI will seek to help Indonesia reduce reliance on liquefied natural gas and develop sustainable solutions to address growing domestic demand, the statement said.

Following the heads of agreement, the companies will hold further discussions on technical and commercial frameworks.

“PLN EPI continues to support the development of new gasfields in Indonesia and welcomes the development of the Tangkulo gasfield in the South Andaman Block by Mubadala Energy," said Rakhmad Dewanto, president director of PLN EPI.

"This collaboration is also part of the development of a gas supply portfolio for the power sector to support energy security and the energy transition in Indonesia.”

PROFILE OF INVYGO Started: 2018 Founders: Eslam Hussein and Pulkit Ganjoo Based: Dubai Sector: Transport Size: 9 employees Investment: $1,275,000 Investors: Class 5 Global, Equitrust, Gulf Islamic Investments, Kairos K50 and William Zeqiri

GAC GS8 Specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo Power: 248hp at 5,200rpm Torque: 400Nm at 1,750-4,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.1L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh149,900

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

About RuPay A homegrown card payment scheme launched by the National Payments Corporation of India and backed by the Reserve Bank of India, the country’s central bank RuPay process payments between banks and merchants for purchases made with credit or debit cards It has grown rapidly in India and competes with global payment network firms like MasterCard and Visa. In India, it can be used at ATMs, for online payments and variations of the card can be used to pay for bus, metro charges, road toll payments The name blends two words rupee and payment Some advantages of the network include lower processing fees and transaction costs

The smuggler Eldarir had arrived at JFK in January 2020 with three suitcases, containing goods he valued at $300, when he was directed to a search area.

Officers found 41 gold artefacts among the bags, including amulets from a funerary set which prepared the deceased for the afterlife.

Also found was a cartouche of a Ptolemaic king on a relief that was originally part of a royal building or temple.

The largest single group of items found in Eldarir’s cases were 400 shabtis, or figurines.

Khouli conviction Khouli smuggled items into the US by making false declarations to customs about the country of origin and value of the items.

According to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, he provided “false provenances which stated that [two] Egyptian antiquities were part of a collection assembled by Khouli's father in Israel in the 1960s” when in fact “Khouli acquired the Egyptian antiquities from other dealers”.

He was sentenced to one year of probation, six months of home confinement and 200 hours of community service in 2012 after admitting buying and smuggling Egyptian antiquities, including coffins, funerary boats and limestone figures.

For sale A number of other items said to come from the collection of Ezeldeen Taha Eldarir are currently or recently for sale.

Their provenance is described in near identical terms as the British Museum shabti: bought from Salahaddin Sirmali, "authenticated and appraised" by Hossen Rashed, then imported to the US in 1948. - An Egyptian Mummy mask dating from 700BC-30BC, is on offer for £11,807 ($15,275) online by a seller in Mexico - A coffin lid dating back to 664BC-332BC was offered for sale by a Colorado-based art dealer, with a starting price of $65,000 - A shabti that was on sale through a Chicago-based coin dealer, dating from 1567BC-1085BC, is up for $1,950

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.