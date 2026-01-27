Abu Dhabi's Mubadala leads $170m funding round for Property Finder

Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Company has led a $170 million funding round for Dubai-based real estate aggregator Property Finder, boosting the latter's bottom line and future strategy.

The investment, which comes as Dubai's real estate sector booms, included participation from Beco Capital and “another UAE sovereign wealth fund”, Property Finder said in a statement on Tuesday.

The two UAE sovereign funds are each investing $75 million, while Beco is contributing $20 million, which is the first deployment from its new $250 million Growth Fund I, the statement said. Dubai-based Beco was Property Finder's first venture capital investor.

“This investment reflects Mubadala’s continued commitment to support national champions and high-growth technology platforms, including the next generation of unicorns that are contributing to the UAE’s long-term economic development,” said Bakheet Al Katheeri, chief executive of the UAE investments platform at Mubadala.

The Mubadala-led funding round follows September's $525 million investment led by global private equity firm Permira along with Blackstone, with the combined investment of the companies in the property portal representing “a meaningful minority stake”.

General Atlantic, a cornerstone shareholder of Property Finder since 2018, sold part of its stake in that deal but still retains a significant minority holding.

The volume and value of real estate transactions in Dubai hit a record high last year with the entry of about 130,000 more investors, government figures showed.

The number of transactions reached more than 270,000, up 20 per cent on 2024, according to the Dubai Land Department data. The value of these transactions rose 20 per cent year-on-year to reach Dh917 billion.

The emirate's property market has benefitted from government initiatives such as residency permits for retired and remote workers, expansion of the 10-year golden visa programme and overall growth in the UAE’s economy on diversification efforts.

Population growth in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, alongside an influx of a large number of high-net-worth individuals to the UAE, has also pushed property prices and home rents up because of strong demand.

Overall, “the region continues to experience exceptional economic momentum”, said Michael Lahyani, founder and chief executive of Property Finder.

Property Finder was established in 2007 and offers property listings across the Middle East and North Africa. In May 2025, it raised $90 million in debt financing from Francisco Partners with the proceeds used to complete the buyback of the entire stake held by Beco Capital.