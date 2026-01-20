Mubadala's Waleed Al Muhairi on investing through global fragmentation

In this special edition of The Inside Brief from Davos 2026, Waleed Al Muhairi, deputy group chief executive of Mubadala, joins host Manus Cranny to discuss how global investors are navigating a world defined by fragmentation rather than chaos.

With more than $375 billion in assets under management, Mubadala sits at the centre of global capital flows and Mr Al Muhairi explains why long-term conviction, rather than market timing, has become the defining advantage for institutional investors.

Mr Al Muhairi explains that Mubadala’s multi-engine investment model allows capital to move purposefully across private equity, private credit, infrastructure and global partnerships, adapting risk exposure without abandoning long-term strategy.

Mr Al Muhairi also shares his highest conviction views as 2026 begins, highlighting continued opportunity in the US alongside growing allocations across Asia, including South Korea and India.

The conversation explores the evolving role of artificial intelligence in investment decision-making. Mr Al Muhairi reveals that Mubadala now has an AI participant named MAIA in its investment committee process, using counterfactual analysis to challenge assumptions and test conviction.

He describes AI as a force multiplier rather than a bubble, arguing that while valuations will fluctuate, innovation and infrastructure behind AI are only just beginning to reshape productivity.

Looking closer to home, Mr Al Muhairi reflects on Abu Dhabi’s growing momentum as a global capital hub. He describes a powerful shift as families, businesses and financial institutions increasingly relocate to the UAE, creating a self-reinforcing cycle of capital, talent and opportunity. As a long-term steward of national capital, he emphasises the responsibility of investing not only for returns, but for the next generation and the continuing growth of the UAE economy.

The Inside Brief with Manus Cranny is available on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and other major platforms.