Alpha Dhabi and Mubadala joint venture acquires European lending assets from Apollo

Alpha Dhabi Holding and Abu Dhabi's strategic investment arm Mubadala Investment Company's joint venture has acquired a European direct-lending portfolio managed by US asset management firm Apollo Global Management, strengthening their credit investment platform.
Apollo will continue to manage and grow the portfolio following the transaction, the two companies said on Tuesday in a joint statement to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.
The European direct-lending portfolio will add new positions in consumer services and goods, in addition to exposure in health care, high technology, business services and financial services, the statement added.
The move also strengthens credit investment opportunities and exposure to high-powered sectors in the UK and Europe, where the Alpha Dhabi-Mubadala partnership has been scaling its credit strategy.
Omar Eraiqat, deputy chief executive of credit and special situations at Mubadala, said the acquisition advanced Mubadala's strategy "to build a resilient, scaled credit platform" across the UK and Europe. The move bolsters Abu Dhabi’s growing presence in global credit markets.
Demand for private credit – lending to companies by financial institutions other than banks – has grown significantly in recent years. Unlike most bank loans, private credit solutions can be modified to meet borrowers’ needs in terms of the size, type or timing of transactions.
Global investors are increasingly allocating resources to the private credit market, with banks and asset managers pouring capital into the fast-growing industry. The size of the private credit market is estimated to grow to $2.3 trillion by 2027, from about $1.4 trillion at the start of 2023, a report by Morgan Stanley showed.
Mubadala has been allocating more investments to the private credit market in recent years.
Since its establishment in 2023, the Alpha Dhabi-Mubadala venture has grown to about $1 billion in assets across 24 obligors, the statement said on Tuesday. The latest Apollo-managed portfolio will add a further $600 million in high-quality assets, with the combined portfolio bringing total assets under management to approximately $1.6 billion across 39 obligors, it said.
The latest acquisition also advances the joint venture’s longer-term goal of building a $2.5 billion commitment programme, underpinned by a steady deal-flow pipeline and a disciplined investment strategy, the companies said.
“This acquisition represents a transformative step forward for our joint venture. Apollo EDL portfolio will complement our existing assets further positioning it to unlock further growth and diversification opportunities," said Hamad Al Ameri, managing director and group chief executive of Alpha Dhabi Holding.
As part of its long-term strategy, the acquisition will deliver "superior risk-adjusted returns while maintaining a disciplined approach to credit investing”, he added.
Alpha Dhabi Holding, a unit of Abu Dhabi's International Holding Company, with nearly Dh200 billion ($54.5 billion) in total assets, has grown into a regional conglomerate with interests in construction, health care, hospitality and industry after completing a series of acquisitions in 2021 and 2022. The conglomerate, through its entities, has been investing in Europe, the US and Africa.
Jim Vanek, partner and co-head of Global Performing Credit at Apollo, said the company continued to see "attractive risk-adjusted credit opportunities and a growing, structural need for private capital" in Europe.
Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said.
Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth.
“Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban.
Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients.
“We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added.
Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others.
From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth.
Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation.
BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent.
Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG.
Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban.
“Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban.
Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure.
“What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said.
“In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.”
The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”
