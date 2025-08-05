IHC delivers strong first half of year with Dh10.8bn net profit

International Holding Company, the UAE's most valuable listed company, posted Dh54.7 billion ($14.89 billion) worth of revenue and Dh10.8 billion in group net profit in the first half of 2025, driven by the "disciplined execution of strategic investments and a high performing second quarter".

This marks a 31.1 per cent rise in revenue from Dh41.7 billion in the corresponding period of 2024, the company said in a filing to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares are traded.

The global investment company also posted a 55.3 per cent per cent jump in second-quarter net profit to Dh6.7 billion.

Key contributors to this term's top-line growth and margin expansion included real estate, marine and dredging, hospitality and leisure, along with financial services, the company said.

“Our first half results reflect the continued strength of IHC’s diversified model and the disciplined execution of our strategic investment agenda,” Syed Shueb, chief executive of IHC, said.

“By delivering outstanding portfolio performance and enhancing operating leverage, we are unlocking value across sectors while deepening our impact across regional and international markets.”

The Abu Dhabi-headquartered conglomerate is a frontline company in the emirate's push to diversify its non-oil business sectors and has grown rapidly to become one of the most valuable listed holding companies in the broader Middle East and North Africa region.

IHC has been on an investment spree, buying businesses as well as acquiring fast-growing companies over the past few years in the UAE as well as in markets across continents.

IHC delivered multiple strategic initiatives across key sectors, including the launch of Gridora, a national infrastructure platform in partnership with Abu Dhabi’s state holding company ADQ and Modon for the development of new infrastructure projects in the UAE and markets around the globe.

Our first half results reflect the continued strength of IHC’s diversified model and the disciplined execution of our strategic investment agenda Syed Shueb ,

chief executive, IHC

It also unveiled RIQ, a $1 billion global reinsurance platform, developed in partnership with the world's biggest asset manager BlackRock and Lunate.

The company also established a new holding company 2PointZero with more than $27 billion in assets in January 2024. It also pioneered a UAE dirham-backed stablecoin in collaboration with ADQ and First Abu Dhabi Bank.

Real estate and construction contributed significantly to IHC's revenue, delivering Dh22.6 billion, up 47.8 per cent year on year. This was driven by the ongoing demand for inventory and the launch of new development projects, which contributed 41.4 per cent of total revenue, the company said.

Marine and dredging posted Dh14.1 billion in revenue, a 10.1 per cent annual increase, indicating greater project activity and international expansion, IHC said. Hospitality and leisure achieved a 72 per cent increase at Dh4.9 billion.

In May, IHC said that it aims to double its asset base to Dh800 billion and hit the Dh200 billion annual revenue mark by the end of the decade, driven by its acquisition spree, according to Mr Shueb.

The company, whose board is chaired by Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser, is keen to expand its portfolio of assets in the US, India and fast-growing economies in the Central Asian region.

It also unveiled a homegrown online market place for artificial intelligence that provides access to key AI hardware and software. The Saif platform – introduced at the Make it in the Emirates summit in Abu Dhabi – is being billed as the “first-ever Emirati AI marketplace agent” and allows local and overseas developers to directly buy graphics processing units, AI modules and AI stack designs to create large language models, IHC said.

Founded in 1999, IHC operates through more than 1,300 subsidiaries and aims to expand and diversify its holdings in sectors including asset management, health care, property and construction, marine and dredging, IT and communications, financial services, food production, utilities and services.

Some of the companies under its umbrella include Abu Dhabi's biggest listed developer Aldar Properties, Modon Properties, Adnec Group, Presight, Al Seer Marine and NMDC Group.