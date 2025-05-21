International Holding Company's Abu Dhabi headquarters. It has launched the 'first Emirati AI marketplace agent'. Photo: IHC
International Holding Company's Abu Dhabi headquarters. It has launched the 'first Emirati AI marketplace agent'. Photo: IHC

Future

Technology

Abu Dhabi's IHC unveils platform where developers can buy AI chips

Online marketplace will give access to key AI hardware and software

Alvin R Cabral
Alvin R Cabral

May 21, 2025