Abu Dhabi’s IHC and BlackRock set up $1bn reinsurance company

International Holding Company, one of the UAE's most valuable listed companies, has partnered with the world's biggest asset manager BlackRock to launch a $1 billion reinsurance company.

The company, which is yet to be named, will be backed by more than $1 billion in initial equity commitments, and will target $10 billion in liabilities, IHC said in a filing on Friday to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.

The new venture will be chaired by Dr Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and will be led by Mark Wilson, former chief executive of Aviva and AIA Group.

Abu Dhabi-based global alternative investment management company Lunate will also be a partner in the venture, marking its entry into the reinsurance space.

“Supported by exceptional global partners in IHC, BlackRock and Lunate, the new company will bring deep expertise, a strong capital base, and AI-driven underwriting to enhance efficiency and precision,” Dr Sultan Al Jaber said.

He added that establishing the company in ADGM will allow access to a “robust regulatory framework, a rapidly growing insurance market, and dynamic financial hub”.

Calling it a transformative endeavour, Larry Fink, chairman and chief executive of BlackRock, said the move will help accelerate the development of insurance and capital markets, as well as the financial ecosystem in Abu Dhabi.

“We look forward to applying our asset management, advisory and technology capabilities to support its growth,” Mr Fink said.

