BlackRock, based in New York, has nearly $11.5 trillion in assets under management globally. Reuters
Business

BlackRock receives commercial licence to operate in Abu Dhabi

World's biggest asset manager will also seek regulatory authorisation to operate at Abu Dhabi Global Market

Alvin R Cabral
November 18, 2024