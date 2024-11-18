BlackRock receives commercial licence to operate in Abu Dhabi

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2024/09/18/abu-dhabis-mgx-teams-up-with-blackrock-and-microsoft-to-raise-up-to-100bn-for-ai-infrastructure/" target="_blank">BlackRock, the world's biggest asset manager</a>, has received a commercial licence to operate in Abu Dhabi, as the UAE capital emerges as a global hotspot for finance. New York-based BlackRock, which has nearly $11.5 trillion in assets under management, also plans to obtain regulatory authorisation to operate at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2024/08/14/abu-dhabi-global-market-company-registrations-surge-31-in-first-half/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi Global Market</a>, the emirate's international financial centre, it said on Monday. BlackRock will tap into Abu Dhabi's “strategic location, proactive government policies and commitment to sustainable growth” to serve its clients in the UAE and wider region, as well as globally, Charles Hatami, global head of BlackRock's financial and strategic investors group, said. “Abu Dhabi has rapidly transformed into a global financial centre … [its dynamics] make it an ideal location for capital markets,” Mr Hatami said. “We look forward to continuing our contribution to the region's economic development and supporting our clients with innovative investment opportunities, particularly in private markets, including artificial intelligence infrastructure and transition focused solutions.” Operating within ADGM will help BlackRock to “better serve our clients around the world on whose behalf we engage with sovereigns, wealth managers and specialist investment vehicles based in Abu Dhabi, operating in sectors such as infrastructure, renewable energy and technology”, Mr Hatami added. BlackRock's commencement of its operations in Abu Dhabi comes as the emirate continues to lure global investors to set up their operations as it boosts its financial sector to support economic diversification plans. In September, Stonepeak, a US-based alternative investment company with $71.2 billion of assets under management, received regulatory approval to set up a base in the<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2024/09/12/prudentials-global-asset-management-arm-debuts-in-middle-east-with-office-in-adgm/" target="_blank"> ADGM </a>to arrange and advise on investment opportunities in the UAE, the Arab world's second-largest economy. Also in September, ADGM welcomed its first trillion-dollar asset managers: PGIM, the global asset management business of the New York Stock Exchange-listed Prudential Financial, and Chicago investment firm <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/2024/09/27/nuveen-becomes-second-trillion-dollar-asset-manager-to-open-base-in-abu-dhabi-this-month/" target="_blank">Nuveen</a>, with both aiming to expand their operations and client bases in the Middle East. BlackRock is the world's top asset manager, with its AUMs nearly a third bigger than second-placed Vanguard's $8.7 trillion, data from the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute shows. The world's top 10 biggest asset managers, nine of which are based in North America, have combined AUMs of more than $37.1 trillion, according to the US-based SWFI. Its latest move into Abu Dhabi comes after BlackRock revealed plans to establish its regional headquarters in Saudi Arabia – signs that the company is looking to strengthen its operations in the Gulf region and wider Middle East. Earlier this year, BlackRock appointed Mohammad AlFahim as its head for the UAE, while in August, Ben Powell was reassigned to the region as the BlackRock Investment Institute’s first chief Middle East and Asia-Pacific investment strategist. Meanwhile, ADGM, established in 2015, is one of the world's fastest-growing financial districts. By the end of June, the number of fund and asset managers operating in ADGM reached 112, managing 141 funds. Some of the major names within the asset management sector that have been granted a financial service providers licence include AXA IM, Eiffel Investment ME, GQG Partners, SS&C Financial Services and Morgan Stanley. In the first half of this year, the centre registered 231 financial services companies – up 31 per cent from the same period last year – with the total number of companies setting up base in ADGM reaching 2,088 by the end of June. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2024/07/17/adgm-to-adjust-licence-registration-fees-in-2025-as-part-of-reem-island-transition/" target="_blank">ADGM </a>also issued 1,271 new licences in the first half of the year, up 20.5 per cent on an annual basis, while the number of financial service providers granted a licence during the period rose 90 per cent to 42, ADGM said last month. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2024/07/17/adgm-to-adjust-licence-registration-fees-in-2025-as-part-of-reem-island-transition/" target="_blank">It has also announced new measures</a> to attract more companies to the financial centre. In July, it said it plans to cut commercial registration licence fees for certain categories while raising them for others, as part of its transitional strategy after the financial district expanded to include <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2024/05/29/reem-mall-abu-dhabi-activities/" target="_blank">Reem Island</a>.