The Abu Dhabi Global Market, one of the world's fastest-growing financial districts, has attracted more global asset managers. Victor Besa / The National
The Abu Dhabi Global Market, one of the world's fastest-growing financial districts, has attracted more global asset managers. Victor Besa / The National

Business

Economy

ADGM to adjust licence registration fees in 2025 as part of Reem Island transition

Financial district will cut fees for non-financial and retail categories, while FinTech and financial companies will be charged more

author image
Alvin R Cabral

17 July, 2024

Latest
Most Read
Top Videos

ADGM to adjust licence registration fees as part of Reem transition

Goldman Sachs considers setting up Middle East-focused fund

UAE signs $817m currency swap agreement with Ethiopia

IMF cuts growth forecast for Middle East economies

Palestine Cola looks to build brand as Arab consumers shun mainstream

A Closer LookA visit to Al Arish on the border with Gaza

Does recognising Palestine as a state change anything?

Maha Amer on historic success and overcoming toxic environments

Omani police raid a house in Wadi Kabir, on the outskirts of Muscat, on Tuesday, after four people were killed in a shooting at a nearby mosque

ISIS claims responsibility for attack on Oman mosque that left nine dead

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump holds up a fist after he was shot in the ear during a rally. AP

Trump assassination attempt: What we know

Rihea Sadarangani pays Dh65,000 a year for a two-bedroom apartment at the Nasser Al Razouqi Residency 2 building in Al Qusais 1 in Dubai. Pawan Singh / The National

My Dubai Rent: Indian woman on living in 'area that never sleeps'

Doctors and patients from Gaza on the UAE floating field hospital in Al Arish, Egypt. Chris Whiteoak / The National

VideoGazans on lifeline hospital ship tell of loss

Energy This Week

Expert analysis on oil & gas renewables and clean energy

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Energy This Week