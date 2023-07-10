ADGM publishes new hotel and tourism rules to boost regulatory framework

The Abu Dhabi Global Market, one of the region's fastest-growing financial hubs, issued new tourism regulations that aim to provide an enhanced regulatory framework for hotels and tourism establishments in ADGM.

ADGM Hotel and Tourism Regulations 2023 adopt the Abu Dhabi onshore tourism legislation, including the regulations concerning hotels and tourism sectors administered by the Department of Culture and Tourism, into ADGM’s legislative framework.

As a result of adopting the onshore legislation, the DCT will be responsible for undertaking all regulatory responsibilities including supervision, monitoring and enforcement obligations relating to hotels and tourism establishments in ADGM.

The ADGM’s Registration Authority retains the right to issue commercial licences to hotels and tourism establishments operating within ADGM’s jurisdiction and issue other relevant permits, according to a statement.

“ADGM has signed an agreement for co-operation and delegation with the DCT to benefit from their expertise and extensive knowledge in regulating and monitoring hotels and tourism establishments operating within ADGM’s jurisdiction,” said Hamad Sayah Al Mazrouei, chief executive of ADGM Registration Authority.

“The adoption of the Abu Dhabi onshore hotel and tourism legislation within ADGM legislation provides hotel and tourism operators with comfort and assurance that ADGM and Abu Dhabi, as a whole, are aligned in terms of regulating the hotel and tourism sector”, he added.

The new tourism regulations aim to ensure that all entities established in ADGM and licensed to practise “any business or activity related to the provision of a tourist, recuperation or recreational service to the public, including, but not limited to, hotels, resorts, restaurants, hotel apartments, holiday homes, cinemas, theatres, museums, tourist tours organisers, tourist transport companies and agencies, tourism offices, different recreational and refreshment facilities” abide by the onshore legislation’s requirements, the statement said.

Abu Dhabi is working to diversify its economy – as part of wider plans to reduce the economy's reliance on oil – with a focus on growing strategic industries including tourism, manufacturing, advanced technology and logistics.

The emirate plans to increase the tourism sector's contribution to its gross domestic product to 12 per cent by 2030, up from 5 per cent this year, as the emirate continues to promote itself as a travel and culture destination.

ADGM, opened in 2015, aims to connect the emirate with international markets in the Middle East, Africa, South Asian and East Asian economies, and is part of Abu Dhabi's efforts to diversify its economy.

It expanded its assets under management by 56 per cent last year as it welcomed more businesses and expanded its workforce.