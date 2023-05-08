Abu Dhabi to expand ADGM to create one of world's largest financial districts

The Abu Dhabi Global Market is set to undergo a tenfold expansion as the UAE seeks to grow its financial sector under its economic diversification strategy.

As part of a new Cabinet resolution, Al Reem Island will be added to its jurisdiction as a financial free zone, along with Al Maryah Island, increasing the district's combined geographic area to nearly 1,438 hectares, ADGM said on Monday.

The move will make it one of the world’s largest international financial districts, the ADGM said.

The expansion will provide an “opportunity for Abu Dhabi to reinforce its position as a world-leading international financial centre and a global destination of choice”, said Ahmed Al Zaabi, chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development and the ADGM.

“Al Maryah Island is a thriving international financial centre, with occupancy already over 95 per cent and a strong pipeline of international companies wanting to expand or establish their footprint here.

“We have prioritised our ongoing efforts to continue to grow towards accommodating this ever-increasing demand. Al Maryah’s larger next-door neighbour, Al Reem Island, also presents an abundance of opportunities with access to a wide range of office spaces and world-class residential, educational, medical and lifestyle facilities.

“Together, as ADGM, Al Maryah and Al Reem Islands will be one of the most attractive places to live and work across financial centres worldwide.”

