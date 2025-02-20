As part of the deal, 2PointZero will launch an Abu Dhabi-based entity under the Maseera Holding name. Victor Besa / The National
IHC subsidiary acquires Egypt microfinance platform Maseera and pledges to invest $1bn

Abu Dhabi-based 2PointZero said the move will help advance financial inclusion in emerging markets

Deepthi Nair
February 20, 2025