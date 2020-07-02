Abu Dhabi announces new initiative to support mSMEs

A view of the Abu Dhabi Breakwater. According to a survey, 59 per cent of people in Abu Dhabi believe their employers will be back on their feet by the end of this year. Victor Besa / The National

The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development is teaming up with more than 40 federal, local and semi-government entities as well as the private sector to implement a coalition project to support micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises (mSMEs).

This project will focus on mSMEs operating in highly-skilled fields, particularly “science, healthcare, information technology and innovative solutions” that will be supported by mortgages from the leading banks, Added said.

The project is in line with the "Abu Dhabi government’s commitment to strengthen the role of start-ups and mSMEs in economic development by enabling them to contribute effectively to the emirate’s gross domestic product", Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, chairman of Added, said.

He said that "the success of the project depends on the extent of interaction among the members of the alliance and their commitment to supporting mergers and acquisitions between companies by ensuring financing, capabilities development, opening of target markets, facilitating business, and driving innovation".

The department said it is implementing this project after evaluating mSME sector’s current situation and it aims to develop tightly knit programmes by taking advantage of successful global experiences in this field.

According to the Statistics Centre Abu Dhabi, as of 2018, there were a total of 54,234 mSMEs in the capital - out of which 33,760 were micro,18,945 small and 1,529 were medium enterprises.

Added also said it has identified various tools to achieve the mSME coalition project’s objectives.

The most important of these are creation of a digital platform, organisation of workshops, development of entrepreneurship programmes and preparing surveys and analytical studies, it said.

Start-ups, SMEs and big enterprises in Abu Dhabi are active in various fields, including real estate, mining, manufacturing, electricity supply, gas and power, transportation and storage, information and communications technology and financial activities.

Abu Dhabi government rolled out a stimulus programme on March 16 to boost the economy and support businesses in the emirate.

The 16-point agenda allocates Dh5 billion to subsidising water and electricity for citizens and commercial and industrial activities. It also reduces electricity connection fees for start-ups until the end of this year and exempts all commercial and industrial activities from Tawtheeq fees in 2020.

The government has also allocated Dh3bn through an SME credit guarantee scheme, dedicated Dh1bn to establish a market maker fund to stabilise stock prices and issued directives to settle all approved government payables and invoices within 15 working days.

The emirate has also waived Dh246 million in penalties – a move that will benefit about 72,200 private companies, it said.

FA Cup semi-finals Saturday: Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur, 8.15pm (UAE)

Sunday: Chelsea v Southampton, 6pm (UAE) Matches on Bein Sports

FA Cup semi-finals Saturday: Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur, 8.15pm (UAE)

Sunday: Chelsea v Southampton, 6pm (UAE) Matches on Bein Sports

FA Cup semi-finals Saturday: Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur, 8.15pm (UAE)

Sunday: Chelsea v Southampton, 6pm (UAE) Matches on Bein Sports

FA Cup semi-finals Saturday: Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur, 8.15pm (UAE)

Sunday: Chelsea v Southampton, 6pm (UAE) Matches on Bein Sports

FA Cup semi-finals Saturday: Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur, 8.15pm (UAE)

Sunday: Chelsea v Southampton, 6pm (UAE) Matches on Bein Sports

FA Cup semi-finals Saturday: Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur, 8.15pm (UAE)

Sunday: Chelsea v Southampton, 6pm (UAE) Matches on Bein Sports

FA Cup semi-finals Saturday: Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur, 8.15pm (UAE)

Sunday: Chelsea v Southampton, 6pm (UAE) Matches on Bein Sports

FA Cup semi-finals Saturday: Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur, 8.15pm (UAE)

Sunday: Chelsea v Southampton, 6pm (UAE) Matches on Bein Sports

FA Cup semi-finals Saturday: Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur, 8.15pm (UAE)

Sunday: Chelsea v Southampton, 6pm (UAE) Matches on Bein Sports

FA Cup semi-finals Saturday: Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur, 8.15pm (UAE)

Sunday: Chelsea v Southampton, 6pm (UAE) Matches on Bein Sports

FA Cup semi-finals Saturday: Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur, 8.15pm (UAE)

Sunday: Chelsea v Southampton, 6pm (UAE) Matches on Bein Sports

FA Cup semi-finals Saturday: Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur, 8.15pm (UAE)

Sunday: Chelsea v Southampton, 6pm (UAE) Matches on Bein Sports

FA Cup semi-finals Saturday: Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur, 8.15pm (UAE)

Sunday: Chelsea v Southampton, 6pm (UAE) Matches on Bein Sports

FA Cup semi-finals Saturday: Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur, 8.15pm (UAE)

Sunday: Chelsea v Southampton, 6pm (UAE) Matches on Bein Sports

FA Cup semi-finals Saturday: Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur, 8.15pm (UAE)

Sunday: Chelsea v Southampton, 6pm (UAE) Matches on Bein Sports

FA Cup semi-finals Saturday: Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur, 8.15pm (UAE)

Sunday: Chelsea v Southampton, 6pm (UAE) Matches on Bein Sports

List of officials: Referees: Chris Broad, David Boon, Jeff Crowe, Andy Pycroft, Ranjan Madugalle and Richie Richardson. Umpires: Aleem Dar, Kumara Dharmasena, Marais Erasmus, Chris Gaffaney, Ian Gould, Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough, Nigel Llong, Bruce Oxenford, Ruchira Palliyaguruge, Sundaram Ravi, Paul Reiffel, Rod Tucker, Michael Gough, Joel Wilson and Paul Wilson.

List of officials: Referees: Chris Broad, David Boon, Jeff Crowe, Andy Pycroft, Ranjan Madugalle and Richie Richardson. Umpires: Aleem Dar, Kumara Dharmasena, Marais Erasmus, Chris Gaffaney, Ian Gould, Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough, Nigel Llong, Bruce Oxenford, Ruchira Palliyaguruge, Sundaram Ravi, Paul Reiffel, Rod Tucker, Michael Gough, Joel Wilson and Paul Wilson.

List of officials: Referees: Chris Broad, David Boon, Jeff Crowe, Andy Pycroft, Ranjan Madugalle and Richie Richardson. Umpires: Aleem Dar, Kumara Dharmasena, Marais Erasmus, Chris Gaffaney, Ian Gould, Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough, Nigel Llong, Bruce Oxenford, Ruchira Palliyaguruge, Sundaram Ravi, Paul Reiffel, Rod Tucker, Michael Gough, Joel Wilson and Paul Wilson.

List of officials: Referees: Chris Broad, David Boon, Jeff Crowe, Andy Pycroft, Ranjan Madugalle and Richie Richardson. Umpires: Aleem Dar, Kumara Dharmasena, Marais Erasmus, Chris Gaffaney, Ian Gould, Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough, Nigel Llong, Bruce Oxenford, Ruchira Palliyaguruge, Sundaram Ravi, Paul Reiffel, Rod Tucker, Michael Gough, Joel Wilson and Paul Wilson.

List of officials: Referees: Chris Broad, David Boon, Jeff Crowe, Andy Pycroft, Ranjan Madugalle and Richie Richardson. Umpires: Aleem Dar, Kumara Dharmasena, Marais Erasmus, Chris Gaffaney, Ian Gould, Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough, Nigel Llong, Bruce Oxenford, Ruchira Palliyaguruge, Sundaram Ravi, Paul Reiffel, Rod Tucker, Michael Gough, Joel Wilson and Paul Wilson.

List of officials: Referees: Chris Broad, David Boon, Jeff Crowe, Andy Pycroft, Ranjan Madugalle and Richie Richardson. Umpires: Aleem Dar, Kumara Dharmasena, Marais Erasmus, Chris Gaffaney, Ian Gould, Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough, Nigel Llong, Bruce Oxenford, Ruchira Palliyaguruge, Sundaram Ravi, Paul Reiffel, Rod Tucker, Michael Gough, Joel Wilson and Paul Wilson.

List of officials: Referees: Chris Broad, David Boon, Jeff Crowe, Andy Pycroft, Ranjan Madugalle and Richie Richardson. Umpires: Aleem Dar, Kumara Dharmasena, Marais Erasmus, Chris Gaffaney, Ian Gould, Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough, Nigel Llong, Bruce Oxenford, Ruchira Palliyaguruge, Sundaram Ravi, Paul Reiffel, Rod Tucker, Michael Gough, Joel Wilson and Paul Wilson.

List of officials: Referees: Chris Broad, David Boon, Jeff Crowe, Andy Pycroft, Ranjan Madugalle and Richie Richardson. Umpires: Aleem Dar, Kumara Dharmasena, Marais Erasmus, Chris Gaffaney, Ian Gould, Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough, Nigel Llong, Bruce Oxenford, Ruchira Palliyaguruge, Sundaram Ravi, Paul Reiffel, Rod Tucker, Michael Gough, Joel Wilson and Paul Wilson.

List of officials: Referees: Chris Broad, David Boon, Jeff Crowe, Andy Pycroft, Ranjan Madugalle and Richie Richardson. Umpires: Aleem Dar, Kumara Dharmasena, Marais Erasmus, Chris Gaffaney, Ian Gould, Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough, Nigel Llong, Bruce Oxenford, Ruchira Palliyaguruge, Sundaram Ravi, Paul Reiffel, Rod Tucker, Michael Gough, Joel Wilson and Paul Wilson.

List of officials: Referees: Chris Broad, David Boon, Jeff Crowe, Andy Pycroft, Ranjan Madugalle and Richie Richardson. Umpires: Aleem Dar, Kumara Dharmasena, Marais Erasmus, Chris Gaffaney, Ian Gould, Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough, Nigel Llong, Bruce Oxenford, Ruchira Palliyaguruge, Sundaram Ravi, Paul Reiffel, Rod Tucker, Michael Gough, Joel Wilson and Paul Wilson.

List of officials: Referees: Chris Broad, David Boon, Jeff Crowe, Andy Pycroft, Ranjan Madugalle and Richie Richardson. Umpires: Aleem Dar, Kumara Dharmasena, Marais Erasmus, Chris Gaffaney, Ian Gould, Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough, Nigel Llong, Bruce Oxenford, Ruchira Palliyaguruge, Sundaram Ravi, Paul Reiffel, Rod Tucker, Michael Gough, Joel Wilson and Paul Wilson.

List of officials: Referees: Chris Broad, David Boon, Jeff Crowe, Andy Pycroft, Ranjan Madugalle and Richie Richardson. Umpires: Aleem Dar, Kumara Dharmasena, Marais Erasmus, Chris Gaffaney, Ian Gould, Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough, Nigel Llong, Bruce Oxenford, Ruchira Palliyaguruge, Sundaram Ravi, Paul Reiffel, Rod Tucker, Michael Gough, Joel Wilson and Paul Wilson.

List of officials: Referees: Chris Broad, David Boon, Jeff Crowe, Andy Pycroft, Ranjan Madugalle and Richie Richardson. Umpires: Aleem Dar, Kumara Dharmasena, Marais Erasmus, Chris Gaffaney, Ian Gould, Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough, Nigel Llong, Bruce Oxenford, Ruchira Palliyaguruge, Sundaram Ravi, Paul Reiffel, Rod Tucker, Michael Gough, Joel Wilson and Paul Wilson.

List of officials: Referees: Chris Broad, David Boon, Jeff Crowe, Andy Pycroft, Ranjan Madugalle and Richie Richardson. Umpires: Aleem Dar, Kumara Dharmasena, Marais Erasmus, Chris Gaffaney, Ian Gould, Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough, Nigel Llong, Bruce Oxenford, Ruchira Palliyaguruge, Sundaram Ravi, Paul Reiffel, Rod Tucker, Michael Gough, Joel Wilson and Paul Wilson.

List of officials: Referees: Chris Broad, David Boon, Jeff Crowe, Andy Pycroft, Ranjan Madugalle and Richie Richardson. Umpires: Aleem Dar, Kumara Dharmasena, Marais Erasmus, Chris Gaffaney, Ian Gould, Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough, Nigel Llong, Bruce Oxenford, Ruchira Palliyaguruge, Sundaram Ravi, Paul Reiffel, Rod Tucker, Michael Gough, Joel Wilson and Paul Wilson.

List of officials: Referees: Chris Broad, David Boon, Jeff Crowe, Andy Pycroft, Ranjan Madugalle and Richie Richardson. Umpires: Aleem Dar, Kumara Dharmasena, Marais Erasmus, Chris Gaffaney, Ian Gould, Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough, Nigel Llong, Bruce Oxenford, Ruchira Palliyaguruge, Sundaram Ravi, Paul Reiffel, Rod Tucker, Michael Gough, Joel Wilson and Paul Wilson.

Jebel Ali results 2pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 50,000 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner: AF Al Moreeb, Antonio Fresu (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer) 2.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh 60,000 (D) 1,400m Winner: Shamikh, Ryan Curatolo, Nicholas Bachalard 3pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 64,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: One Vision, Connor Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe 3.30pm: Conditions (TB) Dh 100,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: Gabr, Sam Hitchcott, Doug Watson 4pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 96,000 (D) 1,800m Winner: Just A Penny, Sam Hitchcock, Doug Watson 4.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh 60,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: Torno Subito, Sam Hitchcock, Doug Watson 5pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 76,000 (D) 1,950m Winner: Untold Secret, Jose Santiago, Salem bin Ghadayer

Jebel Ali results 2pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 50,000 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner: AF Al Moreeb, Antonio Fresu (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer) 2.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh 60,000 (D) 1,400m Winner: Shamikh, Ryan Curatolo, Nicholas Bachalard 3pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 64,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: One Vision, Connor Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe 3.30pm: Conditions (TB) Dh 100,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: Gabr, Sam Hitchcott, Doug Watson 4pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 96,000 (D) 1,800m Winner: Just A Penny, Sam Hitchcock, Doug Watson 4.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh 60,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: Torno Subito, Sam Hitchcock, Doug Watson 5pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 76,000 (D) 1,950m Winner: Untold Secret, Jose Santiago, Salem bin Ghadayer

Jebel Ali results 2pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 50,000 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner: AF Al Moreeb, Antonio Fresu (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer) 2.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh 60,000 (D) 1,400m Winner: Shamikh, Ryan Curatolo, Nicholas Bachalard 3pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 64,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: One Vision, Connor Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe 3.30pm: Conditions (TB) Dh 100,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: Gabr, Sam Hitchcott, Doug Watson 4pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 96,000 (D) 1,800m Winner: Just A Penny, Sam Hitchcock, Doug Watson 4.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh 60,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: Torno Subito, Sam Hitchcock, Doug Watson 5pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 76,000 (D) 1,950m Winner: Untold Secret, Jose Santiago, Salem bin Ghadayer

Jebel Ali results 2pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 50,000 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner: AF Al Moreeb, Antonio Fresu (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer) 2.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh 60,000 (D) 1,400m Winner: Shamikh, Ryan Curatolo, Nicholas Bachalard 3pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 64,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: One Vision, Connor Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe 3.30pm: Conditions (TB) Dh 100,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: Gabr, Sam Hitchcott, Doug Watson 4pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 96,000 (D) 1,800m Winner: Just A Penny, Sam Hitchcock, Doug Watson 4.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh 60,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: Torno Subito, Sam Hitchcock, Doug Watson 5pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 76,000 (D) 1,950m Winner: Untold Secret, Jose Santiago, Salem bin Ghadayer

Jebel Ali results 2pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 50,000 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner: AF Al Moreeb, Antonio Fresu (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer) 2.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh 60,000 (D) 1,400m Winner: Shamikh, Ryan Curatolo, Nicholas Bachalard 3pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 64,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: One Vision, Connor Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe 3.30pm: Conditions (TB) Dh 100,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: Gabr, Sam Hitchcott, Doug Watson 4pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 96,000 (D) 1,800m Winner: Just A Penny, Sam Hitchcock, Doug Watson 4.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh 60,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: Torno Subito, Sam Hitchcock, Doug Watson 5pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 76,000 (D) 1,950m Winner: Untold Secret, Jose Santiago, Salem bin Ghadayer

Jebel Ali results 2pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 50,000 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner: AF Al Moreeb, Antonio Fresu (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer) 2.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh 60,000 (D) 1,400m Winner: Shamikh, Ryan Curatolo, Nicholas Bachalard 3pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 64,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: One Vision, Connor Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe 3.30pm: Conditions (TB) Dh 100,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: Gabr, Sam Hitchcott, Doug Watson 4pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 96,000 (D) 1,800m Winner: Just A Penny, Sam Hitchcock, Doug Watson 4.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh 60,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: Torno Subito, Sam Hitchcock, Doug Watson 5pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 76,000 (D) 1,950m Winner: Untold Secret, Jose Santiago, Salem bin Ghadayer

Jebel Ali results 2pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 50,000 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner: AF Al Moreeb, Antonio Fresu (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer) 2.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh 60,000 (D) 1,400m Winner: Shamikh, Ryan Curatolo, Nicholas Bachalard 3pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 64,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: One Vision, Connor Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe 3.30pm: Conditions (TB) Dh 100,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: Gabr, Sam Hitchcott, Doug Watson 4pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 96,000 (D) 1,800m Winner: Just A Penny, Sam Hitchcock, Doug Watson 4.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh 60,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: Torno Subito, Sam Hitchcock, Doug Watson 5pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 76,000 (D) 1,950m Winner: Untold Secret, Jose Santiago, Salem bin Ghadayer

Jebel Ali results 2pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 50,000 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner: AF Al Moreeb, Antonio Fresu (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer) 2.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh 60,000 (D) 1,400m Winner: Shamikh, Ryan Curatolo, Nicholas Bachalard 3pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 64,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: One Vision, Connor Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe 3.30pm: Conditions (TB) Dh 100,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: Gabr, Sam Hitchcott, Doug Watson 4pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 96,000 (D) 1,800m Winner: Just A Penny, Sam Hitchcock, Doug Watson 4.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh 60,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: Torno Subito, Sam Hitchcock, Doug Watson 5pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 76,000 (D) 1,950m Winner: Untold Secret, Jose Santiago, Salem bin Ghadayer

Jebel Ali results 2pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 50,000 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner: AF Al Moreeb, Antonio Fresu (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer) 2.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh 60,000 (D) 1,400m Winner: Shamikh, Ryan Curatolo, Nicholas Bachalard 3pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 64,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: One Vision, Connor Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe 3.30pm: Conditions (TB) Dh 100,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: Gabr, Sam Hitchcott, Doug Watson 4pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 96,000 (D) 1,800m Winner: Just A Penny, Sam Hitchcock, Doug Watson 4.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh 60,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: Torno Subito, Sam Hitchcock, Doug Watson 5pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 76,000 (D) 1,950m Winner: Untold Secret, Jose Santiago, Salem bin Ghadayer

Jebel Ali results 2pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 50,000 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner: AF Al Moreeb, Antonio Fresu (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer) 2.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh 60,000 (D) 1,400m Winner: Shamikh, Ryan Curatolo, Nicholas Bachalard 3pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 64,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: One Vision, Connor Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe 3.30pm: Conditions (TB) Dh 100,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: Gabr, Sam Hitchcott, Doug Watson 4pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 96,000 (D) 1,800m Winner: Just A Penny, Sam Hitchcock, Doug Watson 4.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh 60,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: Torno Subito, Sam Hitchcock, Doug Watson 5pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 76,000 (D) 1,950m Winner: Untold Secret, Jose Santiago, Salem bin Ghadayer

Jebel Ali results 2pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 50,000 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner: AF Al Moreeb, Antonio Fresu (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer) 2.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh 60,000 (D) 1,400m Winner: Shamikh, Ryan Curatolo, Nicholas Bachalard 3pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 64,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: One Vision, Connor Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe 3.30pm: Conditions (TB) Dh 100,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: Gabr, Sam Hitchcott, Doug Watson 4pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 96,000 (D) 1,800m Winner: Just A Penny, Sam Hitchcock, Doug Watson 4.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh 60,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: Torno Subito, Sam Hitchcock, Doug Watson 5pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 76,000 (D) 1,950m Winner: Untold Secret, Jose Santiago, Salem bin Ghadayer

Jebel Ali results 2pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 50,000 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner: AF Al Moreeb, Antonio Fresu (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer) 2.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh 60,000 (D) 1,400m Winner: Shamikh, Ryan Curatolo, Nicholas Bachalard 3pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 64,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: One Vision, Connor Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe 3.30pm: Conditions (TB) Dh 100,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: Gabr, Sam Hitchcott, Doug Watson 4pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 96,000 (D) 1,800m Winner: Just A Penny, Sam Hitchcock, Doug Watson 4.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh 60,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: Torno Subito, Sam Hitchcock, Doug Watson 5pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 76,000 (D) 1,950m Winner: Untold Secret, Jose Santiago, Salem bin Ghadayer

Jebel Ali results 2pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 50,000 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner: AF Al Moreeb, Antonio Fresu (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer) 2.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh 60,000 (D) 1,400m Winner: Shamikh, Ryan Curatolo, Nicholas Bachalard 3pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 64,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: One Vision, Connor Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe 3.30pm: Conditions (TB) Dh 100,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: Gabr, Sam Hitchcott, Doug Watson 4pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 96,000 (D) 1,800m Winner: Just A Penny, Sam Hitchcock, Doug Watson 4.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh 60,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: Torno Subito, Sam Hitchcock, Doug Watson 5pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 76,000 (D) 1,950m Winner: Untold Secret, Jose Santiago, Salem bin Ghadayer

Jebel Ali results 2pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 50,000 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner: AF Al Moreeb, Antonio Fresu (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer) 2.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh 60,000 (D) 1,400m Winner: Shamikh, Ryan Curatolo, Nicholas Bachalard 3pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 64,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: One Vision, Connor Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe 3.30pm: Conditions (TB) Dh 100,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: Gabr, Sam Hitchcott, Doug Watson 4pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 96,000 (D) 1,800m Winner: Just A Penny, Sam Hitchcock, Doug Watson 4.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh 60,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: Torno Subito, Sam Hitchcock, Doug Watson 5pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 76,000 (D) 1,950m Winner: Untold Secret, Jose Santiago, Salem bin Ghadayer

Jebel Ali results 2pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 50,000 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner: AF Al Moreeb, Antonio Fresu (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer) 2.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh 60,000 (D) 1,400m Winner: Shamikh, Ryan Curatolo, Nicholas Bachalard 3pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 64,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: One Vision, Connor Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe 3.30pm: Conditions (TB) Dh 100,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: Gabr, Sam Hitchcott, Doug Watson 4pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 96,000 (D) 1,800m Winner: Just A Penny, Sam Hitchcock, Doug Watson 4.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh 60,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: Torno Subito, Sam Hitchcock, Doug Watson 5pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 76,000 (D) 1,950m Winner: Untold Secret, Jose Santiago, Salem bin Ghadayer

Jebel Ali results 2pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 50,000 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner: AF Al Moreeb, Antonio Fresu (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer) 2.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh 60,000 (D) 1,400m Winner: Shamikh, Ryan Curatolo, Nicholas Bachalard 3pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 64,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: One Vision, Connor Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe 3.30pm: Conditions (TB) Dh 100,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: Gabr, Sam Hitchcott, Doug Watson 4pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 96,000 (D) 1,800m Winner: Just A Penny, Sam Hitchcock, Doug Watson 4.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh 60,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: Torno Subito, Sam Hitchcock, Doug Watson 5pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 76,000 (D) 1,950m Winner: Untold Secret, Jose Santiago, Salem bin Ghadayer

The specs Engine: 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder turbo Transmission: CVT Power: 170bhp Torque: 220Nm Price: Dh98,900

The specs Engine: 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder turbo Transmission: CVT Power: 170bhp Torque: 220Nm Price: Dh98,900

The specs Engine: 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder turbo Transmission: CVT Power: 170bhp Torque: 220Nm Price: Dh98,900

The specs Engine: 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder turbo Transmission: CVT Power: 170bhp Torque: 220Nm Price: Dh98,900

The specs Engine: 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder turbo Transmission: CVT Power: 170bhp Torque: 220Nm Price: Dh98,900

The specs Engine: 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder turbo Transmission: CVT Power: 170bhp Torque: 220Nm Price: Dh98,900

The specs Engine: 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder turbo Transmission: CVT Power: 170bhp Torque: 220Nm Price: Dh98,900

The specs Engine: 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder turbo Transmission: CVT Power: 170bhp Torque: 220Nm Price: Dh98,900

The specs Engine: 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder turbo Transmission: CVT Power: 170bhp Torque: 220Nm Price: Dh98,900

The specs Engine: 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder turbo Transmission: CVT Power: 170bhp Torque: 220Nm Price: Dh98,900

The specs Engine: 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder turbo Transmission: CVT Power: 170bhp Torque: 220Nm Price: Dh98,900

The specs Engine: 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder turbo Transmission: CVT Power: 170bhp Torque: 220Nm Price: Dh98,900

The specs Engine: 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder turbo Transmission: CVT Power: 170bhp Torque: 220Nm Price: Dh98,900

The specs Engine: 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder turbo Transmission: CVT Power: 170bhp Torque: 220Nm Price: Dh98,900

The specs Engine: 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder turbo Transmission: CVT Power: 170bhp Torque: 220Nm Price: Dh98,900

The specs Engine: 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder turbo Transmission: CVT Power: 170bhp Torque: 220Nm Price: Dh98,900

Teams Punjabi Legends Owners: Inzamam-ul-Haq and Intizar-ul-Haq; Key player: Misbah-ul-Haq Pakhtoons Owners: Habib Khan and Tajuddin Khan; Key player: Shahid Afridi Maratha Arabians Owners: Sohail Khan, Ali Tumbi, Parvez Khan; Key player: Virender Sehwag Bangla Tigers Owners: Shirajuddin Alam, Yasin Choudhary, Neelesh Bhatnager, Anis and Rizwan Sajan; Key player: TBC Colombo Lions Owners: Sri Lanka Cricket; Key player: TBC Kerala Kings Owners: Hussain Adam Ali and Shafi Ul Mulk; Key player: Eoin Morgan Venue Sharjah Cricket Stadium Format 10 overs per side, matches last for 90 minutes Timeline October 25: Around 120 players to be entered into a draft, to be held in Dubai; December 21: Matches start; December 24: Finals

Teams Punjabi Legends Owners: Inzamam-ul-Haq and Intizar-ul-Haq; Key player: Misbah-ul-Haq Pakhtoons Owners: Habib Khan and Tajuddin Khan; Key player: Shahid Afridi Maratha Arabians Owners: Sohail Khan, Ali Tumbi, Parvez Khan; Key player: Virender Sehwag Bangla Tigers Owners: Shirajuddin Alam, Yasin Choudhary, Neelesh Bhatnager, Anis and Rizwan Sajan; Key player: TBC Colombo Lions Owners: Sri Lanka Cricket; Key player: TBC Kerala Kings Owners: Hussain Adam Ali and Shafi Ul Mulk; Key player: Eoin Morgan Venue Sharjah Cricket Stadium Format 10 overs per side, matches last for 90 minutes Timeline October 25: Around 120 players to be entered into a draft, to be held in Dubai; December 21: Matches start; December 24: Finals

Teams Punjabi Legends Owners: Inzamam-ul-Haq and Intizar-ul-Haq; Key player: Misbah-ul-Haq Pakhtoons Owners: Habib Khan and Tajuddin Khan; Key player: Shahid Afridi Maratha Arabians Owners: Sohail Khan, Ali Tumbi, Parvez Khan; Key player: Virender Sehwag Bangla Tigers Owners: Shirajuddin Alam, Yasin Choudhary, Neelesh Bhatnager, Anis and Rizwan Sajan; Key player: TBC Colombo Lions Owners: Sri Lanka Cricket; Key player: TBC Kerala Kings Owners: Hussain Adam Ali and Shafi Ul Mulk; Key player: Eoin Morgan Venue Sharjah Cricket Stadium Format 10 overs per side, matches last for 90 minutes Timeline October 25: Around 120 players to be entered into a draft, to be held in Dubai; December 21: Matches start; December 24: Finals

Teams Punjabi Legends Owners: Inzamam-ul-Haq and Intizar-ul-Haq; Key player: Misbah-ul-Haq Pakhtoons Owners: Habib Khan and Tajuddin Khan; Key player: Shahid Afridi Maratha Arabians Owners: Sohail Khan, Ali Tumbi, Parvez Khan; Key player: Virender Sehwag Bangla Tigers Owners: Shirajuddin Alam, Yasin Choudhary, Neelesh Bhatnager, Anis and Rizwan Sajan; Key player: TBC Colombo Lions Owners: Sri Lanka Cricket; Key player: TBC Kerala Kings Owners: Hussain Adam Ali and Shafi Ul Mulk; Key player: Eoin Morgan Venue Sharjah Cricket Stadium Format 10 overs per side, matches last for 90 minutes Timeline October 25: Around 120 players to be entered into a draft, to be held in Dubai; December 21: Matches start; December 24: Finals

Teams Punjabi Legends Owners: Inzamam-ul-Haq and Intizar-ul-Haq; Key player: Misbah-ul-Haq Pakhtoons Owners: Habib Khan and Tajuddin Khan; Key player: Shahid Afridi Maratha Arabians Owners: Sohail Khan, Ali Tumbi, Parvez Khan; Key player: Virender Sehwag Bangla Tigers Owners: Shirajuddin Alam, Yasin Choudhary, Neelesh Bhatnager, Anis and Rizwan Sajan; Key player: TBC Colombo Lions Owners: Sri Lanka Cricket; Key player: TBC Kerala Kings Owners: Hussain Adam Ali and Shafi Ul Mulk; Key player: Eoin Morgan Venue Sharjah Cricket Stadium Format 10 overs per side, matches last for 90 minutes Timeline October 25: Around 120 players to be entered into a draft, to be held in Dubai; December 21: Matches start; December 24: Finals

Teams Punjabi Legends Owners: Inzamam-ul-Haq and Intizar-ul-Haq; Key player: Misbah-ul-Haq Pakhtoons Owners: Habib Khan and Tajuddin Khan; Key player: Shahid Afridi Maratha Arabians Owners: Sohail Khan, Ali Tumbi, Parvez Khan; Key player: Virender Sehwag Bangla Tigers Owners: Shirajuddin Alam, Yasin Choudhary, Neelesh Bhatnager, Anis and Rizwan Sajan; Key player: TBC Colombo Lions Owners: Sri Lanka Cricket; Key player: TBC Kerala Kings Owners: Hussain Adam Ali and Shafi Ul Mulk; Key player: Eoin Morgan Venue Sharjah Cricket Stadium Format 10 overs per side, matches last for 90 minutes Timeline October 25: Around 120 players to be entered into a draft, to be held in Dubai; December 21: Matches start; December 24: Finals

Teams Punjabi Legends Owners: Inzamam-ul-Haq and Intizar-ul-Haq; Key player: Misbah-ul-Haq Pakhtoons Owners: Habib Khan and Tajuddin Khan; Key player: Shahid Afridi Maratha Arabians Owners: Sohail Khan, Ali Tumbi, Parvez Khan; Key player: Virender Sehwag Bangla Tigers Owners: Shirajuddin Alam, Yasin Choudhary, Neelesh Bhatnager, Anis and Rizwan Sajan; Key player: TBC Colombo Lions Owners: Sri Lanka Cricket; Key player: TBC Kerala Kings Owners: Hussain Adam Ali and Shafi Ul Mulk; Key player: Eoin Morgan Venue Sharjah Cricket Stadium Format 10 overs per side, matches last for 90 minutes Timeline October 25: Around 120 players to be entered into a draft, to be held in Dubai; December 21: Matches start; December 24: Finals

Teams Punjabi Legends Owners: Inzamam-ul-Haq and Intizar-ul-Haq; Key player: Misbah-ul-Haq Pakhtoons Owners: Habib Khan and Tajuddin Khan; Key player: Shahid Afridi Maratha Arabians Owners: Sohail Khan, Ali Tumbi, Parvez Khan; Key player: Virender Sehwag Bangla Tigers Owners: Shirajuddin Alam, Yasin Choudhary, Neelesh Bhatnager, Anis and Rizwan Sajan; Key player: TBC Colombo Lions Owners: Sri Lanka Cricket; Key player: TBC Kerala Kings Owners: Hussain Adam Ali and Shafi Ul Mulk; Key player: Eoin Morgan Venue Sharjah Cricket Stadium Format 10 overs per side, matches last for 90 minutes Timeline October 25: Around 120 players to be entered into a draft, to be held in Dubai; December 21: Matches start; December 24: Finals

Teams Punjabi Legends Owners: Inzamam-ul-Haq and Intizar-ul-Haq; Key player: Misbah-ul-Haq Pakhtoons Owners: Habib Khan and Tajuddin Khan; Key player: Shahid Afridi Maratha Arabians Owners: Sohail Khan, Ali Tumbi, Parvez Khan; Key player: Virender Sehwag Bangla Tigers Owners: Shirajuddin Alam, Yasin Choudhary, Neelesh Bhatnager, Anis and Rizwan Sajan; Key player: TBC Colombo Lions Owners: Sri Lanka Cricket; Key player: TBC Kerala Kings Owners: Hussain Adam Ali and Shafi Ul Mulk; Key player: Eoin Morgan Venue Sharjah Cricket Stadium Format 10 overs per side, matches last for 90 minutes Timeline October 25: Around 120 players to be entered into a draft, to be held in Dubai; December 21: Matches start; December 24: Finals

Teams Punjabi Legends Owners: Inzamam-ul-Haq and Intizar-ul-Haq; Key player: Misbah-ul-Haq Pakhtoons Owners: Habib Khan and Tajuddin Khan; Key player: Shahid Afridi Maratha Arabians Owners: Sohail Khan, Ali Tumbi, Parvez Khan; Key player: Virender Sehwag Bangla Tigers Owners: Shirajuddin Alam, Yasin Choudhary, Neelesh Bhatnager, Anis and Rizwan Sajan; Key player: TBC Colombo Lions Owners: Sri Lanka Cricket; Key player: TBC Kerala Kings Owners: Hussain Adam Ali and Shafi Ul Mulk; Key player: Eoin Morgan Venue Sharjah Cricket Stadium Format 10 overs per side, matches last for 90 minutes Timeline October 25: Around 120 players to be entered into a draft, to be held in Dubai; December 21: Matches start; December 24: Finals

Teams Punjabi Legends Owners: Inzamam-ul-Haq and Intizar-ul-Haq; Key player: Misbah-ul-Haq Pakhtoons Owners: Habib Khan and Tajuddin Khan; Key player: Shahid Afridi Maratha Arabians Owners: Sohail Khan, Ali Tumbi, Parvez Khan; Key player: Virender Sehwag Bangla Tigers Owners: Shirajuddin Alam, Yasin Choudhary, Neelesh Bhatnager, Anis and Rizwan Sajan; Key player: TBC Colombo Lions Owners: Sri Lanka Cricket; Key player: TBC Kerala Kings Owners: Hussain Adam Ali and Shafi Ul Mulk; Key player: Eoin Morgan Venue Sharjah Cricket Stadium Format 10 overs per side, matches last for 90 minutes Timeline October 25: Around 120 players to be entered into a draft, to be held in Dubai; December 21: Matches start; December 24: Finals

Teams Punjabi Legends Owners: Inzamam-ul-Haq and Intizar-ul-Haq; Key player: Misbah-ul-Haq Pakhtoons Owners: Habib Khan and Tajuddin Khan; Key player: Shahid Afridi Maratha Arabians Owners: Sohail Khan, Ali Tumbi, Parvez Khan; Key player: Virender Sehwag Bangla Tigers Owners: Shirajuddin Alam, Yasin Choudhary, Neelesh Bhatnager, Anis and Rizwan Sajan; Key player: TBC Colombo Lions Owners: Sri Lanka Cricket; Key player: TBC Kerala Kings Owners: Hussain Adam Ali and Shafi Ul Mulk; Key player: Eoin Morgan Venue Sharjah Cricket Stadium Format 10 overs per side, matches last for 90 minutes Timeline October 25: Around 120 players to be entered into a draft, to be held in Dubai; December 21: Matches start; December 24: Finals

Teams Punjabi Legends Owners: Inzamam-ul-Haq and Intizar-ul-Haq; Key player: Misbah-ul-Haq Pakhtoons Owners: Habib Khan and Tajuddin Khan; Key player: Shahid Afridi Maratha Arabians Owners: Sohail Khan, Ali Tumbi, Parvez Khan; Key player: Virender Sehwag Bangla Tigers Owners: Shirajuddin Alam, Yasin Choudhary, Neelesh Bhatnager, Anis and Rizwan Sajan; Key player: TBC Colombo Lions Owners: Sri Lanka Cricket; Key player: TBC Kerala Kings Owners: Hussain Adam Ali and Shafi Ul Mulk; Key player: Eoin Morgan Venue Sharjah Cricket Stadium Format 10 overs per side, matches last for 90 minutes Timeline October 25: Around 120 players to be entered into a draft, to be held in Dubai; December 21: Matches start; December 24: Finals

Teams Punjabi Legends Owners: Inzamam-ul-Haq and Intizar-ul-Haq; Key player: Misbah-ul-Haq Pakhtoons Owners: Habib Khan and Tajuddin Khan; Key player: Shahid Afridi Maratha Arabians Owners: Sohail Khan, Ali Tumbi, Parvez Khan; Key player: Virender Sehwag Bangla Tigers Owners: Shirajuddin Alam, Yasin Choudhary, Neelesh Bhatnager, Anis and Rizwan Sajan; Key player: TBC Colombo Lions Owners: Sri Lanka Cricket; Key player: TBC Kerala Kings Owners: Hussain Adam Ali and Shafi Ul Mulk; Key player: Eoin Morgan Venue Sharjah Cricket Stadium Format 10 overs per side, matches last for 90 minutes Timeline October 25: Around 120 players to be entered into a draft, to be held in Dubai; December 21: Matches start; December 24: Finals

Teams Punjabi Legends Owners: Inzamam-ul-Haq and Intizar-ul-Haq; Key player: Misbah-ul-Haq Pakhtoons Owners: Habib Khan and Tajuddin Khan; Key player: Shahid Afridi Maratha Arabians Owners: Sohail Khan, Ali Tumbi, Parvez Khan; Key player: Virender Sehwag Bangla Tigers Owners: Shirajuddin Alam, Yasin Choudhary, Neelesh Bhatnager, Anis and Rizwan Sajan; Key player: TBC Colombo Lions Owners: Sri Lanka Cricket; Key player: TBC Kerala Kings Owners: Hussain Adam Ali and Shafi Ul Mulk; Key player: Eoin Morgan Venue Sharjah Cricket Stadium Format 10 overs per side, matches last for 90 minutes Timeline October 25: Around 120 players to be entered into a draft, to be held in Dubai; December 21: Matches start; December 24: Finals

Teams Punjabi Legends Owners: Inzamam-ul-Haq and Intizar-ul-Haq; Key player: Misbah-ul-Haq Pakhtoons Owners: Habib Khan and Tajuddin Khan; Key player: Shahid Afridi Maratha Arabians Owners: Sohail Khan, Ali Tumbi, Parvez Khan; Key player: Virender Sehwag Bangla Tigers Owners: Shirajuddin Alam, Yasin Choudhary, Neelesh Bhatnager, Anis and Rizwan Sajan; Key player: TBC Colombo Lions Owners: Sri Lanka Cricket; Key player: TBC Kerala Kings Owners: Hussain Adam Ali and Shafi Ul Mulk; Key player: Eoin Morgan Venue Sharjah Cricket Stadium Format 10 overs per side, matches last for 90 minutes Timeline October 25: Around 120 players to be entered into a draft, to be held in Dubai; December 21: Matches start; December 24: Finals

MATCH DETAILS Liverpool 2 Wijnaldum (14), Oxlade-Chamberlain (52) Genk 1 Samatta (40)

MATCH DETAILS Liverpool 2 Wijnaldum (14), Oxlade-Chamberlain (52) Genk 1 Samatta (40)

MATCH DETAILS Liverpool 2 Wijnaldum (14), Oxlade-Chamberlain (52) Genk 1 Samatta (40)

MATCH DETAILS Liverpool 2 Wijnaldum (14), Oxlade-Chamberlain (52) Genk 1 Samatta (40)

MATCH DETAILS Liverpool 2 Wijnaldum (14), Oxlade-Chamberlain (52) Genk 1 Samatta (40)

MATCH DETAILS Liverpool 2 Wijnaldum (14), Oxlade-Chamberlain (52) Genk 1 Samatta (40)

MATCH DETAILS Liverpool 2 Wijnaldum (14), Oxlade-Chamberlain (52) Genk 1 Samatta (40)

MATCH DETAILS Liverpool 2 Wijnaldum (14), Oxlade-Chamberlain (52) Genk 1 Samatta (40)

MATCH DETAILS Liverpool 2 Wijnaldum (14), Oxlade-Chamberlain (52) Genk 1 Samatta (40)

MATCH DETAILS Liverpool 2 Wijnaldum (14), Oxlade-Chamberlain (52) Genk 1 Samatta (40)

MATCH DETAILS Liverpool 2 Wijnaldum (14), Oxlade-Chamberlain (52) Genk 1 Samatta (40)

MATCH DETAILS Liverpool 2 Wijnaldum (14), Oxlade-Chamberlain (52) Genk 1 Samatta (40)

MATCH DETAILS Liverpool 2 Wijnaldum (14), Oxlade-Chamberlain (52) Genk 1 Samatta (40)

MATCH DETAILS Liverpool 2 Wijnaldum (14), Oxlade-Chamberlain (52) Genk 1 Samatta (40)

MATCH DETAILS Liverpool 2 Wijnaldum (14), Oxlade-Chamberlain (52) Genk 1 Samatta (40)

MATCH DETAILS Liverpool 2 Wijnaldum (14), Oxlade-Chamberlain (52) Genk 1 Samatta (40)

Uefa Champions League last 16 draw Juventus v Tottenham Hotspur Basel v Manchester City Sevilla v Manchester United Porto v Liverpool Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain Shakhtar Donetsk v Roma Chelsea v Barcelona Bayern Munich v Besiktas

Uefa Champions League last 16 draw Juventus v Tottenham Hotspur Basel v Manchester City Sevilla v Manchester United Porto v Liverpool Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain Shakhtar Donetsk v Roma Chelsea v Barcelona Bayern Munich v Besiktas

Uefa Champions League last 16 draw Juventus v Tottenham Hotspur Basel v Manchester City Sevilla v Manchester United Porto v Liverpool Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain Shakhtar Donetsk v Roma Chelsea v Barcelona Bayern Munich v Besiktas

Uefa Champions League last 16 draw Juventus v Tottenham Hotspur Basel v Manchester City Sevilla v Manchester United Porto v Liverpool Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain Shakhtar Donetsk v Roma Chelsea v Barcelona Bayern Munich v Besiktas

Uefa Champions League last 16 draw Juventus v Tottenham Hotspur Basel v Manchester City Sevilla v Manchester United Porto v Liverpool Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain Shakhtar Donetsk v Roma Chelsea v Barcelona Bayern Munich v Besiktas

Uefa Champions League last 16 draw Juventus v Tottenham Hotspur Basel v Manchester City Sevilla v Manchester United Porto v Liverpool Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain Shakhtar Donetsk v Roma Chelsea v Barcelona Bayern Munich v Besiktas

Uefa Champions League last 16 draw Juventus v Tottenham Hotspur Basel v Manchester City Sevilla v Manchester United Porto v Liverpool Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain Shakhtar Donetsk v Roma Chelsea v Barcelona Bayern Munich v Besiktas

Uefa Champions League last 16 draw Juventus v Tottenham Hotspur Basel v Manchester City Sevilla v Manchester United Porto v Liverpool Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain Shakhtar Donetsk v Roma Chelsea v Barcelona Bayern Munich v Besiktas

Uefa Champions League last 16 draw Juventus v Tottenham Hotspur Basel v Manchester City Sevilla v Manchester United Porto v Liverpool Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain Shakhtar Donetsk v Roma Chelsea v Barcelona Bayern Munich v Besiktas

Uefa Champions League last 16 draw Juventus v Tottenham Hotspur Basel v Manchester City Sevilla v Manchester United Porto v Liverpool Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain Shakhtar Donetsk v Roma Chelsea v Barcelona Bayern Munich v Besiktas

Uefa Champions League last 16 draw Juventus v Tottenham Hotspur Basel v Manchester City Sevilla v Manchester United Porto v Liverpool Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain Shakhtar Donetsk v Roma Chelsea v Barcelona Bayern Munich v Besiktas

Uefa Champions League last 16 draw Juventus v Tottenham Hotspur Basel v Manchester City Sevilla v Manchester United Porto v Liverpool Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain Shakhtar Donetsk v Roma Chelsea v Barcelona Bayern Munich v Besiktas

Uefa Champions League last 16 draw Juventus v Tottenham Hotspur Basel v Manchester City Sevilla v Manchester United Porto v Liverpool Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain Shakhtar Donetsk v Roma Chelsea v Barcelona Bayern Munich v Besiktas

Uefa Champions League last 16 draw Juventus v Tottenham Hotspur Basel v Manchester City Sevilla v Manchester United Porto v Liverpool Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain Shakhtar Donetsk v Roma Chelsea v Barcelona Bayern Munich v Besiktas

Uefa Champions League last 16 draw Juventus v Tottenham Hotspur Basel v Manchester City Sevilla v Manchester United Porto v Liverpool Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain Shakhtar Donetsk v Roma Chelsea v Barcelona Bayern Munich v Besiktas

Uefa Champions League last 16 draw Juventus v Tottenham Hotspur Basel v Manchester City Sevilla v Manchester United Porto v Liverpool Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain Shakhtar Donetsk v Roma Chelsea v Barcelona Bayern Munich v Besiktas

Black Panther

Dir: Ryan Coogler

Starring: Chadwick Boseman, Michael B Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o

Five stars

Black Panther

Dir: Ryan Coogler

Starring: Chadwick Boseman, Michael B Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o

Five stars

Black Panther

Dir: Ryan Coogler

Starring: Chadwick Boseman, Michael B Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o

Five stars

Black Panther

Dir: Ryan Coogler

Starring: Chadwick Boseman, Michael B Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o

Five stars

Black Panther

Dir: Ryan Coogler

Starring: Chadwick Boseman, Michael B Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o

Five stars

Black Panther

Dir: Ryan Coogler

Starring: Chadwick Boseman, Michael B Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o

Five stars

Black Panther

Dir: Ryan Coogler

Starring: Chadwick Boseman, Michael B Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o

Five stars

Black Panther

Dir: Ryan Coogler

Starring: Chadwick Boseman, Michael B Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o

Five stars

Black Panther

Dir: Ryan Coogler

Starring: Chadwick Boseman, Michael B Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o

Five stars

Black Panther

Dir: Ryan Coogler

Starring: Chadwick Boseman, Michael B Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o

Five stars

Black Panther

Dir: Ryan Coogler

Starring: Chadwick Boseman, Michael B Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o

Five stars

Black Panther

Dir: Ryan Coogler

Starring: Chadwick Boseman, Michael B Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o

Five stars

Black Panther

Dir: Ryan Coogler

Starring: Chadwick Boseman, Michael B Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o

Five stars

Black Panther

Dir: Ryan Coogler

Starring: Chadwick Boseman, Michael B Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o

Five stars

Black Panther

Dir: Ryan Coogler

Starring: Chadwick Boseman, Michael B Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o

Five stars

Black Panther

Dir: Ryan Coogler

Starring: Chadwick Boseman, Michael B Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o

Five stars

The specs: 2017 Maserati Quattroporte Price, base / as tested Dh389,000 / Dh559,000 Engine 3.0L twin-turbo V8 Transmission Eight-speed automatic Power 530hp @ 6,800rpm Torque 650Nm @ 2,000 rpm Fuel economy, combined 10.7L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Maserati Quattroporte Price, base / as tested Dh389,000 / Dh559,000 Engine 3.0L twin-turbo V8 Transmission Eight-speed automatic Power 530hp @ 6,800rpm Torque 650Nm @ 2,000 rpm Fuel economy, combined 10.7L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Maserati Quattroporte Price, base / as tested Dh389,000 / Dh559,000 Engine 3.0L twin-turbo V8 Transmission Eight-speed automatic Power 530hp @ 6,800rpm Torque 650Nm @ 2,000 rpm Fuel economy, combined 10.7L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Maserati Quattroporte Price, base / as tested Dh389,000 / Dh559,000 Engine 3.0L twin-turbo V8 Transmission Eight-speed automatic Power 530hp @ 6,800rpm Torque 650Nm @ 2,000 rpm Fuel economy, combined 10.7L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Maserati Quattroporte Price, base / as tested Dh389,000 / Dh559,000 Engine 3.0L twin-turbo V8 Transmission Eight-speed automatic Power 530hp @ 6,800rpm Torque 650Nm @ 2,000 rpm Fuel economy, combined 10.7L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Maserati Quattroporte Price, base / as tested Dh389,000 / Dh559,000 Engine 3.0L twin-turbo V8 Transmission Eight-speed automatic Power 530hp @ 6,800rpm Torque 650Nm @ 2,000 rpm Fuel economy, combined 10.7L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Maserati Quattroporte Price, base / as tested Dh389,000 / Dh559,000 Engine 3.0L twin-turbo V8 Transmission Eight-speed automatic Power 530hp @ 6,800rpm Torque 650Nm @ 2,000 rpm Fuel economy, combined 10.7L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Maserati Quattroporte Price, base / as tested Dh389,000 / Dh559,000 Engine 3.0L twin-turbo V8 Transmission Eight-speed automatic Power 530hp @ 6,800rpm Torque 650Nm @ 2,000 rpm Fuel economy, combined 10.7L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Maserati Quattroporte Price, base / as tested Dh389,000 / Dh559,000 Engine 3.0L twin-turbo V8 Transmission Eight-speed automatic Power 530hp @ 6,800rpm Torque 650Nm @ 2,000 rpm Fuel economy, combined 10.7L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Maserati Quattroporte Price, base / as tested Dh389,000 / Dh559,000 Engine 3.0L twin-turbo V8 Transmission Eight-speed automatic Power 530hp @ 6,800rpm Torque 650Nm @ 2,000 rpm Fuel economy, combined 10.7L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Maserati Quattroporte Price, base / as tested Dh389,000 / Dh559,000 Engine 3.0L twin-turbo V8 Transmission Eight-speed automatic Power 530hp @ 6,800rpm Torque 650Nm @ 2,000 rpm Fuel economy, combined 10.7L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Maserati Quattroporte Price, base / as tested Dh389,000 / Dh559,000 Engine 3.0L twin-turbo V8 Transmission Eight-speed automatic Power 530hp @ 6,800rpm Torque 650Nm @ 2,000 rpm Fuel economy, combined 10.7L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Maserati Quattroporte Price, base / as tested Dh389,000 / Dh559,000 Engine 3.0L twin-turbo V8 Transmission Eight-speed automatic Power 530hp @ 6,800rpm Torque 650Nm @ 2,000 rpm Fuel economy, combined 10.7L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Maserati Quattroporte Price, base / as tested Dh389,000 / Dh559,000 Engine 3.0L twin-turbo V8 Transmission Eight-speed automatic Power 530hp @ 6,800rpm Torque 650Nm @ 2,000 rpm Fuel economy, combined 10.7L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Maserati Quattroporte Price, base / as tested Dh389,000 / Dh559,000 Engine 3.0L twin-turbo V8 Transmission Eight-speed automatic Power 530hp @ 6,800rpm Torque 650Nm @ 2,000 rpm Fuel economy, combined 10.7L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Maserati Quattroporte Price, base / as tested Dh389,000 / Dh559,000 Engine 3.0L twin-turbo V8 Transmission Eight-speed automatic Power 530hp @ 6,800rpm Torque 650Nm @ 2,000 rpm Fuel economy, combined 10.7L / 100km

SM Town Live is on Friday, April 6 at Autism Rocks Arena, Dubai. Tickets are Dh375 at www.platinumlist.net

SM Town Live is on Friday, April 6 at Autism Rocks Arena, Dubai. Tickets are Dh375 at www.platinumlist.net

SM Town Live is on Friday, April 6 at Autism Rocks Arena, Dubai. Tickets are Dh375 at www.platinumlist.net

SM Town Live is on Friday, April 6 at Autism Rocks Arena, Dubai. Tickets are Dh375 at www.platinumlist.net

SM Town Live is on Friday, April 6 at Autism Rocks Arena, Dubai. Tickets are Dh375 at www.platinumlist.net

SM Town Live is on Friday, April 6 at Autism Rocks Arena, Dubai. Tickets are Dh375 at www.platinumlist.net

SM Town Live is on Friday, April 6 at Autism Rocks Arena, Dubai. Tickets are Dh375 at www.platinumlist.net

SM Town Live is on Friday, April 6 at Autism Rocks Arena, Dubai. Tickets are Dh375 at www.platinumlist.net

SM Town Live is on Friday, April 6 at Autism Rocks Arena, Dubai. Tickets are Dh375 at www.platinumlist.net

SM Town Live is on Friday, April 6 at Autism Rocks Arena, Dubai. Tickets are Dh375 at www.platinumlist.net

SM Town Live is on Friday, April 6 at Autism Rocks Arena, Dubai. Tickets are Dh375 at www.platinumlist.net

SM Town Live is on Friday, April 6 at Autism Rocks Arena, Dubai. Tickets are Dh375 at www.platinumlist.net

SM Town Live is on Friday, April 6 at Autism Rocks Arena, Dubai. Tickets are Dh375 at www.platinumlist.net

SM Town Live is on Friday, April 6 at Autism Rocks Arena, Dubai. Tickets are Dh375 at www.platinumlist.net

SM Town Live is on Friday, April 6 at Autism Rocks Arena, Dubai. Tickets are Dh375 at www.platinumlist.net

SM Town Live is on Friday, April 6 at Autism Rocks Arena, Dubai. Tickets are Dh375 at www.platinumlist.net

What is a robo-adviser? Robo-advisers use an online sign-up process to gauge an investor’s risk tolerance by feeding information such as their age, income, saving goals and investment history into an algorithm, which then assigns them an investment portfolio, ranging from more conservative to higher risk ones. These portfolios are made up of exchange traded funds (ETFs) with exposure to indices such as US and global equities, fixed-income products like bonds, though exposure to real estate, commodity ETFs or gold is also possible. Investing in ETFs allows robo-advisers to offer fees far lower than traditional investments, such as actively managed mutual funds bought through a bank or broker. Investors can buy ETFs directly via a brokerage, but with robo-advisers they benefit from investment portfolios matched to their risk tolerance as well as being user friendly. Many robo-advisers charge what are called wrap fees, meaning there are no additional fees such as subscription or withdrawal fees, success fees or fees for rebalancing.

What is a robo-adviser? Robo-advisers use an online sign-up process to gauge an investor’s risk tolerance by feeding information such as their age, income, saving goals and investment history into an algorithm, which then assigns them an investment portfolio, ranging from more conservative to higher risk ones. These portfolios are made up of exchange traded funds (ETFs) with exposure to indices such as US and global equities, fixed-income products like bonds, though exposure to real estate, commodity ETFs or gold is also possible. Investing in ETFs allows robo-advisers to offer fees far lower than traditional investments, such as actively managed mutual funds bought through a bank or broker. Investors can buy ETFs directly via a brokerage, but with robo-advisers they benefit from investment portfolios matched to their risk tolerance as well as being user friendly. Many robo-advisers charge what are called wrap fees, meaning there are no additional fees such as subscription or withdrawal fees, success fees or fees for rebalancing.

What is a robo-adviser? Robo-advisers use an online sign-up process to gauge an investor’s risk tolerance by feeding information such as their age, income, saving goals and investment history into an algorithm, which then assigns them an investment portfolio, ranging from more conservative to higher risk ones. These portfolios are made up of exchange traded funds (ETFs) with exposure to indices such as US and global equities, fixed-income products like bonds, though exposure to real estate, commodity ETFs or gold is also possible. Investing in ETFs allows robo-advisers to offer fees far lower than traditional investments, such as actively managed mutual funds bought through a bank or broker. Investors can buy ETFs directly via a brokerage, but with robo-advisers they benefit from investment portfolios matched to their risk tolerance as well as being user friendly. Many robo-advisers charge what are called wrap fees, meaning there are no additional fees such as subscription or withdrawal fees, success fees or fees for rebalancing.

What is a robo-adviser? Robo-advisers use an online sign-up process to gauge an investor’s risk tolerance by feeding information such as their age, income, saving goals and investment history into an algorithm, which then assigns them an investment portfolio, ranging from more conservative to higher risk ones. These portfolios are made up of exchange traded funds (ETFs) with exposure to indices such as US and global equities, fixed-income products like bonds, though exposure to real estate, commodity ETFs or gold is also possible. Investing in ETFs allows robo-advisers to offer fees far lower than traditional investments, such as actively managed mutual funds bought through a bank or broker. Investors can buy ETFs directly via a brokerage, but with robo-advisers they benefit from investment portfolios matched to their risk tolerance as well as being user friendly. Many robo-advisers charge what are called wrap fees, meaning there are no additional fees such as subscription or withdrawal fees, success fees or fees for rebalancing.

What is a robo-adviser? Robo-advisers use an online sign-up process to gauge an investor’s risk tolerance by feeding information such as their age, income, saving goals and investment history into an algorithm, which then assigns them an investment portfolio, ranging from more conservative to higher risk ones. These portfolios are made up of exchange traded funds (ETFs) with exposure to indices such as US and global equities, fixed-income products like bonds, though exposure to real estate, commodity ETFs or gold is also possible. Investing in ETFs allows robo-advisers to offer fees far lower than traditional investments, such as actively managed mutual funds bought through a bank or broker. Investors can buy ETFs directly via a brokerage, but with robo-advisers they benefit from investment portfolios matched to their risk tolerance as well as being user friendly. Many robo-advisers charge what are called wrap fees, meaning there are no additional fees such as subscription or withdrawal fees, success fees or fees for rebalancing.

What is a robo-adviser? Robo-advisers use an online sign-up process to gauge an investor’s risk tolerance by feeding information such as their age, income, saving goals and investment history into an algorithm, which then assigns them an investment portfolio, ranging from more conservative to higher risk ones. These portfolios are made up of exchange traded funds (ETFs) with exposure to indices such as US and global equities, fixed-income products like bonds, though exposure to real estate, commodity ETFs or gold is also possible. Investing in ETFs allows robo-advisers to offer fees far lower than traditional investments, such as actively managed mutual funds bought through a bank or broker. Investors can buy ETFs directly via a brokerage, but with robo-advisers they benefit from investment portfolios matched to their risk tolerance as well as being user friendly. Many robo-advisers charge what are called wrap fees, meaning there are no additional fees such as subscription or withdrawal fees, success fees or fees for rebalancing.

What is a robo-adviser? Robo-advisers use an online sign-up process to gauge an investor’s risk tolerance by feeding information such as their age, income, saving goals and investment history into an algorithm, which then assigns them an investment portfolio, ranging from more conservative to higher risk ones. These portfolios are made up of exchange traded funds (ETFs) with exposure to indices such as US and global equities, fixed-income products like bonds, though exposure to real estate, commodity ETFs or gold is also possible. Investing in ETFs allows robo-advisers to offer fees far lower than traditional investments, such as actively managed mutual funds bought through a bank or broker. Investors can buy ETFs directly via a brokerage, but with robo-advisers they benefit from investment portfolios matched to their risk tolerance as well as being user friendly. Many robo-advisers charge what are called wrap fees, meaning there are no additional fees such as subscription or withdrawal fees, success fees or fees for rebalancing.

What is a robo-adviser? Robo-advisers use an online sign-up process to gauge an investor’s risk tolerance by feeding information such as their age, income, saving goals and investment history into an algorithm, which then assigns them an investment portfolio, ranging from more conservative to higher risk ones. These portfolios are made up of exchange traded funds (ETFs) with exposure to indices such as US and global equities, fixed-income products like bonds, though exposure to real estate, commodity ETFs or gold is also possible. Investing in ETFs allows robo-advisers to offer fees far lower than traditional investments, such as actively managed mutual funds bought through a bank or broker. Investors can buy ETFs directly via a brokerage, but with robo-advisers they benefit from investment portfolios matched to their risk tolerance as well as being user friendly. Many robo-advisers charge what are called wrap fees, meaning there are no additional fees such as subscription or withdrawal fees, success fees or fees for rebalancing.

What is a robo-adviser? Robo-advisers use an online sign-up process to gauge an investor’s risk tolerance by feeding information such as their age, income, saving goals and investment history into an algorithm, which then assigns them an investment portfolio, ranging from more conservative to higher risk ones. These portfolios are made up of exchange traded funds (ETFs) with exposure to indices such as US and global equities, fixed-income products like bonds, though exposure to real estate, commodity ETFs or gold is also possible. Investing in ETFs allows robo-advisers to offer fees far lower than traditional investments, such as actively managed mutual funds bought through a bank or broker. Investors can buy ETFs directly via a brokerage, but with robo-advisers they benefit from investment portfolios matched to their risk tolerance as well as being user friendly. Many robo-advisers charge what are called wrap fees, meaning there are no additional fees such as subscription or withdrawal fees, success fees or fees for rebalancing.

What is a robo-adviser? Robo-advisers use an online sign-up process to gauge an investor’s risk tolerance by feeding information such as their age, income, saving goals and investment history into an algorithm, which then assigns them an investment portfolio, ranging from more conservative to higher risk ones. These portfolios are made up of exchange traded funds (ETFs) with exposure to indices such as US and global equities, fixed-income products like bonds, though exposure to real estate, commodity ETFs or gold is also possible. Investing in ETFs allows robo-advisers to offer fees far lower than traditional investments, such as actively managed mutual funds bought through a bank or broker. Investors can buy ETFs directly via a brokerage, but with robo-advisers they benefit from investment portfolios matched to their risk tolerance as well as being user friendly. Many robo-advisers charge what are called wrap fees, meaning there are no additional fees such as subscription or withdrawal fees, success fees or fees for rebalancing.

What is a robo-adviser? Robo-advisers use an online sign-up process to gauge an investor’s risk tolerance by feeding information such as their age, income, saving goals and investment history into an algorithm, which then assigns them an investment portfolio, ranging from more conservative to higher risk ones. These portfolios are made up of exchange traded funds (ETFs) with exposure to indices such as US and global equities, fixed-income products like bonds, though exposure to real estate, commodity ETFs or gold is also possible. Investing in ETFs allows robo-advisers to offer fees far lower than traditional investments, such as actively managed mutual funds bought through a bank or broker. Investors can buy ETFs directly via a brokerage, but with robo-advisers they benefit from investment portfolios matched to their risk tolerance as well as being user friendly. Many robo-advisers charge what are called wrap fees, meaning there are no additional fees such as subscription or withdrawal fees, success fees or fees for rebalancing.

What is a robo-adviser? Robo-advisers use an online sign-up process to gauge an investor’s risk tolerance by feeding information such as their age, income, saving goals and investment history into an algorithm, which then assigns them an investment portfolio, ranging from more conservative to higher risk ones. These portfolios are made up of exchange traded funds (ETFs) with exposure to indices such as US and global equities, fixed-income products like bonds, though exposure to real estate, commodity ETFs or gold is also possible. Investing in ETFs allows robo-advisers to offer fees far lower than traditional investments, such as actively managed mutual funds bought through a bank or broker. Investors can buy ETFs directly via a brokerage, but with robo-advisers they benefit from investment portfolios matched to their risk tolerance as well as being user friendly. Many robo-advisers charge what are called wrap fees, meaning there are no additional fees such as subscription or withdrawal fees, success fees or fees for rebalancing.

What is a robo-adviser? Robo-advisers use an online sign-up process to gauge an investor’s risk tolerance by feeding information such as their age, income, saving goals and investment history into an algorithm, which then assigns them an investment portfolio, ranging from more conservative to higher risk ones. These portfolios are made up of exchange traded funds (ETFs) with exposure to indices such as US and global equities, fixed-income products like bonds, though exposure to real estate, commodity ETFs or gold is also possible. Investing in ETFs allows robo-advisers to offer fees far lower than traditional investments, such as actively managed mutual funds bought through a bank or broker. Investors can buy ETFs directly via a brokerage, but with robo-advisers they benefit from investment portfolios matched to their risk tolerance as well as being user friendly. Many robo-advisers charge what are called wrap fees, meaning there are no additional fees such as subscription or withdrawal fees, success fees or fees for rebalancing.

What is a robo-adviser? Robo-advisers use an online sign-up process to gauge an investor’s risk tolerance by feeding information such as their age, income, saving goals and investment history into an algorithm, which then assigns them an investment portfolio, ranging from more conservative to higher risk ones. These portfolios are made up of exchange traded funds (ETFs) with exposure to indices such as US and global equities, fixed-income products like bonds, though exposure to real estate, commodity ETFs or gold is also possible. Investing in ETFs allows robo-advisers to offer fees far lower than traditional investments, such as actively managed mutual funds bought through a bank or broker. Investors can buy ETFs directly via a brokerage, but with robo-advisers they benefit from investment portfolios matched to their risk tolerance as well as being user friendly. Many robo-advisers charge what are called wrap fees, meaning there are no additional fees such as subscription or withdrawal fees, success fees or fees for rebalancing.

What is a robo-adviser? Robo-advisers use an online sign-up process to gauge an investor’s risk tolerance by feeding information such as their age, income, saving goals and investment history into an algorithm, which then assigns them an investment portfolio, ranging from more conservative to higher risk ones. These portfolios are made up of exchange traded funds (ETFs) with exposure to indices such as US and global equities, fixed-income products like bonds, though exposure to real estate, commodity ETFs or gold is also possible. Investing in ETFs allows robo-advisers to offer fees far lower than traditional investments, such as actively managed mutual funds bought through a bank or broker. Investors can buy ETFs directly via a brokerage, but with robo-advisers they benefit from investment portfolios matched to their risk tolerance as well as being user friendly. Many robo-advisers charge what are called wrap fees, meaning there are no additional fees such as subscription or withdrawal fees, success fees or fees for rebalancing.