Abu Dhabi's G42 and US-based WWT launch Forge42 to position UAE as AI exporter

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2025/05/13/g42-ai-abu-dhabi-cisco/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2025/05/13/g42-ai-abu-dhabi-cisco/">Abu Dhabi-based technology group G42</a> has launched Forge42, an artificial intelligence accelerator, in partnership with World Wide Technology (WWT) of the US, to help transform the UAE into an exporter of artificial intelligence solutions. The initiative, unveiled on Wednesday at the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/podcasts/business-extra/2025/05/21/the-uaes-race-to-make-it-here/?_gl=1*ckhr06*_up*MQ..*_gs*MQ..&gclid=Cj0KCQjw0LDBBhCnARIsAMpYlAqir2bR6OH1tHjmTxNXH1iY4BDE1HpKsRn8NcMZddRwj5taKlV-d0EaAiLOEALw_wcB" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/podcasts/business-extra/2025/05/21/the-uaes-race-to-make-it-here/?_gl=1*ckhr06*_up*MQ..*_gs*MQ..&gclid=Cj0KCQjw0LDBBhCnARIsAMpYlAqir2bR6OH1tHjmTxNXH1iY4BDE1HpKsRn8NcMZddRwj5taKlV-d0EaAiLOEALw_wcB">Make it in the Emirates</a> forum, will enable companies to make prototypes, test and scale AI products across sectors including logistics, energy, manufacturing, health care and finance, according to a statement from G42. It marks a shift in the UAE’s role – from a consumer of emerging technologies to a producer of sovereign, export-ready innovation, the company said. The launch follows a string of recent AI-focused announcements, including <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/2025/05/20/abu-dhabis-g42-and-frances-mistral-ai-team-up-for-ai-infrastructure-development/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/2025/05/20/abu-dhabis-g42-and-frances-mistral-ai-team-up-for-ai-infrastructure-development/">G42’s tie-up with France’s Mistral AI</a> and plans by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2025/05/19/abu-dhabis-mgx-partners-with-nvidia-to-build-europes-largest-ai-campus/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2025/05/19/abu-dhabis-mgx-partners-with-nvidia-to-build-europes-largest-ai-campus/">Nvidia and Abu Dhabi-based MGX to build an AI campus in France</a>. Together, the deals reflect the UAE’s growing investment in AI talent, infrastructure and international partnerships. Forge42 offers a full-stack infrastructure that helps businesses build and use AI tools more quickly and securely. It is designed to serve as a launch pad where AI is developed and tested, G42 said. By partnering with global players such as Nvidia, AMD, Dell <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2025/04/04/microsoft-turns-50-how-it-opened-up-windows-to-the-future/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2025/04/04/microsoft-turns-50-how-it-opened-up-windows-to-the-future/">and Microsoft,</a> the platform provides access to next-generation computing power and secure data environments, while keeping development rooted in the UAE. Omar Mir, international board member of WWT, said the two companies are creating an "innovation environment that allows ideas to move quickly from prototype to impact – both within the UAE and beyond". G42 said the initiative aligns with the country’s goal to boost competitiveness in advanced industries by embedding AI into products and operations. The platform is also expected to accelerate time-to-market and improve productivity, the company added. “This collaboration with WWT represents a shared commitment to building meaningful, lasting AI infrastructure and solutions that empower nations and industries alike,” said Peng Xiao, group chief executive of G42. Forge42 joins G42’s growing AI portfolio, which includes partnerships with OpenAI, Microsoft and Cisco. It also builds on the group’s 2023 consolidation of key units into Core42, which focuses on delivering AI at a national scale.