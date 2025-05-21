Abu Dhabi's G42 and US-based WWT launch Forge42 to position UAE as AI exporter

Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, at the launch of Forge42 with executives from G42 and World Wide Technology during the Make it in the Emirates forum in Abu Dhabi. Photo: G42

Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, at the launch of Forge42 with executives from G42 and World Wide Technology during the Make it in the Emirates forum in Abu Dhabi. Pho Show more