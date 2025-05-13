Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi (centre), Peng Xiao, group chief executive of G42 (right), and Chuck Robbins, Cisco chief executive, sign a preliminary agreement to boost AI collaboration. Photo: G42
Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi (centre), Peng Xiao, group chief executive of G42 (right), and Chuck Robbins, Cisco chief executive, sign a preliminary agreement to boost AI collaShow more

Future

Technology

Abu Dhabi's G42 and Cisco strengthen partnership to expand use of AI in public and private sectors

Companies also agree to explore co-development of cybersecurity solutions

Alvin R Cabral
Alvin R Cabral

May 13, 2025