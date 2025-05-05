Abu Dhabi's G42 to expand in US as UAE continues AI push

UAE artificial intelligence company G42 is set to expand in the US, as the Emirates continues to invest heavily in AI projects.
Quoting corporate filings, the Financial Times reported on Sunday that G42 has established a US company to help boost its presence in the country. A link to the Times' report referring to G42's expansion is linked on the Emirates' US embassy website's featured news section.
In addition, filings show that a company called G42 USA was incorporated in the state of Delaware in January.
The UAE has made numerous investments in the US in recent months, including the March signing of a $1.4 trillion framework related to AI infrastructure, semiconductors, energy and manufacturing.
That announcement followed several meetings held by Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser, earlier that week, including an Oval Office reception with President Donald Trump.
That same week, Abu Dhabi announced the signing of an agreement between Microsoft and Core42 to enhance the efficiency of government services in the digital sphere.
The announcement built on Microsoft's $1.5 billion investment in G42 last year.
Mr Trump has highlighted UAE investments in the US since returning to office in January. Among the high-profile AI projects promoted by the President is Stargate, an AI joint venture led by OpenAI, SoftBank and Oracle. Abu Dhabi-based technology investment company MGX was an initial equity partner in the project.
