G42 has been at the forefront of the UAE’s AI growth strategy and has led efforts to boost the country's technology sector. Leslie Pableo for The National
G42 has been at the forefront of the UAE’s AI growth strategy and has led efforts to boost the country's technology sector. Leslie Pableo for The National

Business

Abu Dhabi's G42 and France's Mistral AI team up for AI infrastructure development

Partnership involves training AI models and system development across Middle East, Europe and Global South

Alvin R Cabral
Alvin R Cabral

May 20, 2025