Make it in the Emirates is a part of a larger strategic vision

The UAE is not new to thinking big, having crafted policy and invested sensibly in its long-term prosperity over the years, even while factoring in potential global fluctuations like military conflicts, pandemics and trade wars.

As the country continues to diversify its economy, a whole array of sectors gain importance. This cause and effect is a part of wider strategic planning and long-term economic development.

One aspect of its ambitious goals and how they are gradually being met will be on display in Abu Dhabi this week at Make it in the Emirates. The event is part of a 10-year industrial strategy, known as Operation 300bn, for the UAE to increase the size of its economy and to position itself as an industrial centre by 2031. The focus is on increasing the industrial sector's contribution to the country's gross domestic product to Dh300 billion ($82 billion) over 10 years, from Dh133 billion in 2021.

Why this is within reach comes down in part to the abundance of creative talent in this young country, the outcome of policymakers' long-term focus on social development, including providing high-quality education to the public. Moreover, the UAE is not burdened by historical manufacturing industries, called sunset industries, that have at times hindered the economic progress of other nations. The country's core competencies include its regional logistics and its energy and manufacturing hub, which position it at a competitive level not just in the region but globally. Just as critical is its emphasis on investing in future technologies.

This week's event, centred on the burgeoning manufacturing sector, is about bringing together business people, investors and leaders of industry, and using production opportunities in the country, across 12 sectors – from pharmaceuticals and medical tech, to sustainable food production, clean energy solutions, defence technology, construction materials, traditional handicrafts, to advanced manufacturing and artificial intelligence. The convening is a milestone in a continued journey of industrial development.

During US President Donald Trump's visit to the Gulf last week, the UAE and US agreed $200 billion worth of commercial deals, with AI playing a central role. The Emirates is set to access some of the world's most advanced semi-conductor chips from US companies, with the two countries agreeing to jointly establish an AI campus in Abu Dhabi.

While Mr Trump's visit focused on investments to be made in the US, there is no doubt that the industries of the future have a big role to play in what the UAE's economy will look like in 2031. This is where its embrace of future technologies is so crucial, with AI and 3D printing in particular helping to digitise manufacturing.

Programmes such as Operation 300bn are beginning to bear fruit. Last year, for example, the manufacturing sector remained the largest non-oil contributor to the Abu Dhabi emirate's GDP at 9.5 per cent, with its added value hitting Dh111.6 billion – the highest on record.

The UAE's progress is tangible not just in the manufacturing sector. More and more locally made fast-moving consumer goods can be seen on supermarket and hypermarket shelves across the country. All this goes to show that with long-term planning and smart policymaking, countries can champion global trade and support homegrown producers at the same time.

Make it in the Emirates reflects a strategy that provides another chance for local companies, producers and manufacturers to be more visible, build networks and exhibit their products. In the past couple of years, it has gained traction, more so with the increase in number of home-grown manufacturers, which is one among several measurable indicators, of the economic resilience goal for the UAE being well within reach.

