The UAE is pursuing Cepas to boost trade with its partners globally, said Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology. Antonie Robertson/The National
The UAE is pursuing Cepas to boost trade with its partners globally, said Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology. Antonie Robertson/The National

Business

Economy

UAE industrial exports surge to $53.6bn on local manufacturing boost

Country well-positioned to become a global destination for investment, Dr Sultan Al Jaber says

Fareed Rahman
Fareed Rahman

May 08, 2025