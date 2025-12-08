Mubadala and Aldar launch Dh60bn expansion of Abu Dhabi financial hub

Mubadala Investment Company and Aldar Properties have announced plans to spend Dh60 billion expanding Abu Dhabi’s financial district on Al Maryah Island.

The project will add more than 1.5 million square metres of gross floor area, including new office space, housing, retail and hotels, the companies said.

“This expansion represents a pivotal milestone for Abu Dhabi’s continued growth as a global financial centre, with ADGM at its heart,” said Aldar group chief executive Talal Al Dhiyebi.

He said the partnership aims to build a mixed-use district that can draw global companies, investors and skilled workers, building on Mubadala and Aldar’s experience of developing major projects. The expansion, he added, aligns with the UAE’s push for a more diversified, knowledge-driven economy and strengthens the capital’s appeal as a place to live, work and invest.

More to follow

