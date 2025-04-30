TWG Global to acquire minority stake in Mubadala Capital

TWG Global, a holding company led by US billionaires Mark Walter and Thomas Tull, announced on Tuesday it will acquire a minority stake in Mubadala Capital, the Abu Dhabi investment company's asset management subsidiary.
Under this investment alliance, TWG is committing $2.5 billion to Mubadala Capital, which the Abu Dhabi company will anchor and lead to a $10 billion syndicated investment in TWG Capital, the companies said in a statement. That is part of TWG's $15 billion equity raise, they said.
Proceeds will be used by TWG to identify investment opportunities.
“By combining our institutional expertise and capital resources through this unique alignment of interests, we are strengthening our joint abilities to access and scale high-quality investment opportunities globally,” Hani Barhoush, managing director and chief executive of Mubadala Capital, said in a statement.
TWG and its partners will also commit an additional $20 billion of investment capital over time to reinforce the long-term and strategic alignment between the two companies.
"We are excited to deepen our relationship with Mubadala Capital, a global leader that shares our long-term investment philosophy and our commitment to excellence. The convergence of business and new technology is creating unprecedented investment opportunities,” TWG founder Mark Walter said.
TWG Global's portfolio includes Guggenheim Investments, Guggenheim Securities and sport franchises including Chelsea FC, the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Dodgers.
Wednesday's announcement comes as both companies have made ventures into artificial intelligence. TWG Global in March announced a joint venture with Palantir Technologies to redefine artificial intelligence deployment in financial services. Meanwhile Mubadala is a founding partner of MGX, a technology fund that is an initial equity partner in an $100 billion AI joint venture project hailed by President Donald Trump.
The UAE has made other commitments to the US since Mr Trump's 2024 election win, including a planned $20 billion investment by Damac in US data centres and a $1.4 trillion investment framework related to AI infrastructure and more.
Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said.
Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth.
“Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban.
Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients.
“We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added.
Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others.
From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth.
Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation.
BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent.
Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG.
Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban.
“Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban.
Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure.
“What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said.
“In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.”
The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”
