Aldar and Mubadala Capital create platform to offer global investors Gulf opportunities

Aldar Properties and Mubadala Capital have joined to launch an investment management platform that will connect global institutional investors with real estate and infrastructure opportunities in the UAE and Gulf region.

Based in Abu Dhabi Global Market, Aldar Capital will offer professionally managed funds for institutional investors, including sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, fund of funds, insurance companies and family offices, the two companies said on Thursday in a statement to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

Its first fund, which will be launched in 2026, will have an investment target of $1 billion.

The launch of Aldar Capital will create “a dedicated investment management platform that transforms our business from a regional real estate leader into a manager of global capital”, said Talal Al Dhiyebi, group chief executive of Aldar, Abu Dhabi's biggest listed developer.

“Aldar Capital will enable international investors to access the region’s next wave of growth and reinforces Abu Dhabi’s role as a leading hub for institutional investment.”

Hani Barhoush, chief executive of Mubadala Capital, the Abu Dhabi investment company's asset management subsidiary, said institutional investors are increasingly prioritising real assets for their diversification benefits and long-term income potential, yet access to institutional-grade opportunities in the UAE and Gulf has been limited. Aldar Capital will seek to address this gap, he added.

